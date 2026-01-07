Marina Glen guard to file civil suit against alleged attackers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Marina Glen-Ebuhlanti project, which was launched by the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Executive Mayor Cllr. Princess Faku was opened on Monday.

The security guard who was allegedly assaulted by a group of men at Ebuhlanti Marina Glen will lodge a civil claim against the alleged assailants.

Three suspects — Luxolo Sodawe, Lutho Pamali and Mfezeko Sodawe — appeared in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, facing common assault charges.

All are out on warning and were ordered not to contact the victim, Xolisile Nongodlwana.

They are due back in court on February 25 after their case was postponed for further investigation.

Nongodlwana’s attorney, Thabo Mantyi, confirmed later that a civil claim would be instituted against the three suspects.

Nongodlwana was in the court gallery during their brief appearance.

“Our instruction is to watch the proceedings on behalf of the complainant and then institute a civil suit... ,” Mantyi said outside the court.

“My client was shocked and shaken, but has since gathered himself.

“A lot of people are complaining why the accused are out on warning.

“Realistically, people who are charged with common assault ... do get bail. It is not unusual.

“I can assure the public that the case will get the attention it deserves, and no stone will be left unturned.”

The three men’s attorney, Nqaba Nomvete, said one of them was facing a disciplinary hearing at work.

One of the suspects has been identified as an employee of Baagi Technology, which is contracted to Exxaro Resources.

In a statement, Exxaro Resources confirmed it was aware of the circulating video of the assault.

“One of the alleged suspects in the video has been identified as an employee of one of our contractors, Baagi Technology,” the company said.

“Exxaro Resources does not tolerate any behaviour that is contrary to our values, and the suspect’s access to our company has been immediately revoked.

“In line with our code of conduct, Baagi Technology is attending to this matter with the urgency it deserves.”

Speaking outside court, Nomvete said: “There’s too much damage that has been done, hence it’s a common assault case, a schedule one offence.

“Social media and the media gave it attention and its affecting a lot of things.”

He said the accused had reached out to Nongodlwana’s family to apologise and “about negotiations”.

“We cannot dispute that [a fight happened]. We can only look at how it happened as far as the law is concerned.”

The family had not yet responded to them, he said.

A viral video on social media showed Nongodlwana being kicked and manhandled.

Nomvete said while the video depicted this, the accused were remorseful and wanted to “deal with this in a mediation type of approach before we go to court”.

The court gallery was packed with ANC, EFF and SA Municipal Workers Union members who came to support Nongodlwana.

Outside court, BCM mayor Princess Faku said it was disappointing that the accused were released on warning.

“We are disappointed the state didn’t oppose bail.

“People are just going out on a warning. What kind of message is that giving to our communities?

“If they are sympathising, they must make public apologies,” Faku said.

She said Nongodlwana would be provided with support through the city’s wellness programme, though he was an employee of a private company.

EFF provincial leader Zilindile Vena said the party would continue to monitor the case.

“We are not happy that they [the suspects] were released on warning. The video was viral.

“We know you are innocent until proven otherwise, but there are measures that could have been taken, such as being kept in custody or released on bail,” Vena said.

Cosatu East London chair Ondela Sokomani called for the rights of workers to be protected.

“The casualisation of workers within the metro must cease, and the metro must do more in its efforts to ensure it provides sustainable employment and protection of workers’ rights in the metro.

“We applaud and appreciate the patriotism of South Africans who assisted the police in tracking those men.”