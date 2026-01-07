Prosecution decision awaited for child-rape suspects

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The case involving two East London women accused of raping an 11-year-old boy has been referred to the director of public prosecutions, advocate Barry Madolo, for a decision on whether or not to prosecute.

This was revealed by the state during the women’s court appearance on Tuesday, where the court gallery was packed with ANC and EFF members supporting the minor.

The women, aged 29 and 27, who cannot be named until they plead, are facing charges of raping the boy in November last year.

They allegedly lured the boy while playing with his friends to one of the women’s shacks and sexually assaulted him.

They have been in custody since their arrests and have twice abandoned their bail applications in November and again on Monday. Their last bail bid happened while they were halfway through the bid.

They will be back in the dock on February 25 for the decision.

