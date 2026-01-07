SACP adopts aggressive approach to local government elections

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila has played down any notions of tensions with the ANC

The SACP has launched an aggressive bid to contest every ward in Nelson Mandela Bay ahead of the next local government elections, moving to rebuild its fractured structures following the disbandment of the regional committee in 2025.

The regional executive committee was dissolved for failing to meet constitutional requirements just two months after taking office.

The SACP task team deputy co-ordinator in the metro, Busiswa Stokwe, said on Tuesday that the immediate priority was rebuilding functional branches to ensure the party could contest any by-elections in the metro ahead of the elections expected to convene later in 2026.

Stokwe was appointed alongside convener Vukile Lwana, deputy convener Zukile Jodwana, co-ordinator Thobile Ntola and treasurer Rosie Daaminds.

“One of the things we have been engaging with in the new reconfiguration was to say where we feel strong,” Stokwe said.

“We must contest wall to wall and any vacant ward must be contested.

“We have branches in all wards, but some of them are not in good standing.”

Only 30 branches qualified for last year’s congress, which is half of the number of wards in the metro.

Central to the party’s campaign strategy will be strengthening relationships with federation partners.

“We have to create and strengthen relations with federations like Cosatu, Saftu and youth organisations that organise with us,” Stokwe said.

“Nehawu, in particular, pronounced in their central committee meeting last year that they would support the SACP in the local elections, which is one of the big unions within Cosatu.

“Others are yet to make pronouncements, but their view has been that the SACP must contest — however, the party was not ready.

“We are confident that at the district level we will be able to align these programmes locally and have meetings planned to discuss how we can work together.”

The SACP, a long-time partner in the tripartite alliance alongside the ANC and Cosatu, has traditionally campaigned under the ANC banner.

However, following the formation of the government of national unity (GNU) with the DA, which excluded the EFF and MK Party, the SACP said it felt sidelined and concluded that the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) had gone too far.

During its December national general council, the ANC resolved to bar SACP members from participating in its election machinery in response to the party’s decision to contest elections independently.

The ANC also moved to reject dual membership held by SACP members.

During an interview with the SABC, SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila sought to downplay tensions, saying members who decided to campaign for the ANC would not face punishment.

“We expect all our members to campaign for the SACP — that’s the bottom line,” Mapaila said.

“At the same time, we understand the dual role inside the ANC, and some members may decide to stand with the ANC.

“We will not punish them for that.”

During the 31st annual commemoration of Joe Slovo held in Soweto on Tuesday, Mapaila announced that the SACP would convene a People’s Manifesto in March ahead of the elections.

“Communities will come together, trade unions, informal traders, youth, women, faith-based activists, progressive professionals and all formations of the working class to determine their own manifesto.”

Mapaila said the local government elections would be crucial terrain on the class struggle.

“This will not be another bureaucratic exercise. We are coming to determine a new social pact of municipalities.

“It is within this context that we have decided to participate independently in elections which we characterise as a necessary option for defending working class interest and defending the national democratic revolution.

“This decision is not an attack on the alliance. It is not even hostile to the African National Congress.

“It is rather the exercise of working class political independence.”

SACP provincial secretary Xolile Nqatha and SACP provincial chair Mzoleli Mrara occupy positions in the Bhisho legislature and parliament, respectively.

Nqatha is the MEC for community safety and transport, while Mrara is an MP.

Asked whether SACP members in ANC regional structures would be asked to stand for the party in elections, Stokwe said it would be based on individual decisions.

“Our view is that there is a decision taken by the SACP, but that does not mean people will be punished,” she said.

“While we understand they are equal members of the ANC, if they are called to campaign for the ANC, they should not then criticise the decision taken by the SACP.”

