Search continues for missing man at Banana Beach

Search and rescue operations are continuing for the body of a man who reportedly drowned near the Hluleka Nature Reserve at Banana Beach on Monday.

National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon said on Wednesday that the duty crew were activated just before 3pm on Monday after reports by the Nyandeni municipality of a drowning in progress

near the Hluleka Nature Reserve, at Banana Beach.

Municipal lifeguards had entered the water to try to rescue a man who appeared to be caught in rip currents and in distress in the surf zone, reportedly while crayfishing, but the man had disappeared underwater before the lifeguards reached him.

They continued the search for the man while the NSRI Mdumbi rescue craft JetRIIB was launched from the NSRI Mdumbi station 49 rescue base.

Lambinon said: “

We joined the lifeguards in sea and shoreline search efforts for the missing 31-year-old local man.

“Despite extensive search efforts, there remains no sign of the missing man.

“Police search and rescue are tasked to continue in ongoing search efforts, assisted by lifeguards.”

