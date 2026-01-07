Unions divided over EC health department recruitment drive

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Labour unions have expressed mixed reactions to the Eastern Cape government’s latest recruitment drive, which has resulted in the health department filling more than 1,000 critical vacancies.

Labour unions have expressed mixed reactions to the Eastern Cape government’s latest recruitment drive, which has resulted in the health department filling more than 1,000 critical vacancies.

In addition to appointing 1,006 frontline medical staff to be placed in understaffed provincial hospitals and clinics, the department has employed 745 interns and community service health professionals.

The healthcare practitioners assumed their roles on January 1 after interviews were conducted in December.

A further 124 community service professional nurses will be employed and are expected to assume their roles at the start of the 2026/2027 financial year on April 1.

The appointments, according to the provincial government, form part of a process of rebuilding a “resilient and responsive health system”.

“This massive recruitment drive is a cornerstone of our renewal path.

“By filling these critical posts, we are matching our ongoing investments in life-saving infrastructure, machinery and equipment with the most vital resource of all: dedicated healthcare professionals,” premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office said in a statement.

“This move will significantly boost service delivery, particularly in our rural areas where the need is greatest.”

The provincial government, through an emergency fund dedicated to the HAST (HIV/Aids, STIs and TB) programme, has also allocated R81m to support 577 critical positions.

This includes a budget allocation of R29.8m for 148 general professional nurses, 239 posts for data capturers, 72 posts for HTS counsellors (lay counsellors), 38 posts for staff nurses, 53 IT technicians and information officers and 27 clinical programme co-ordinators.

The provincial government said most of these professionals started work in December.

However, due to an overwhelming response to the advertised positions, with more than 80,000 applications received for the data capturer roles alone, the recruitment process is expected to be finalised by the end of January.

The national government allocated R314m for an additional 429 additional healthcare professionals who started work on January 1, with further posts expected to be filled over the next two weeks.

Key clinical appointments include:

122 medical officers (Grades 1-3);

248 emergency care practitioners (Grade 3);

26 professional nurses (General); and

Therapeutic staff, including physiotherapists (9), occupational therapists (8) and speech therapists (5).

“A major highlight of this intervention is that the 248 EMS practitioners will immediately man and activate 31 additional ambulances, drastically increasing our emergency responsiveness across the province,” the provincial government said.

However, Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) Eastern Cape secretary Veli Sinqana has expressed concern, saying the appointment of 26 nurses was “far too low.”

“The number that is needed for nurses compared to the number that is advertised is really concerning and if you look at it, that number is not even sufficient for Buffalo City, let alone Frere [hospital].

“Another concern is that these are five-month contracts and there’s no guarantee of employment. This is an insult to the the nursing profession,” Sinqana said.

During the tabling of his mid-term budget speech in December, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko announced that the provincial health department had received a R963.8m mid-term budget allocation.

However, Mvoko said R514.2m of that amount would be allocated to settle accruals and ensure the continuity of health services.

A total of R108.6m was allocated to employ 429 health professionals, and R107.5m to assist in absorbing 3,971 community health workers.

Mvoko was speaking a few months after 50 unemployed medical graduates camped outside the Bhisho State House, demanding answers from health MEC Ntandokazi Capa after completing their 12-month community service without being offered employment.

“The health department does not have money,” Capa told the group at the time.

“The health department does not have money,”

The department now aims to employ a total of 869 interns and community service professionals (including the 745 who started working on January 1) with the purpose of affording them an opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in real life work and professional practice.

The appointments include 363 doctors and 111 pharmacists.

A total of 125,000 applications for these positions were submitted.

“Our e-recruitment system and a dedicated 24-hour command centre ensured that this massive undertaking was handled with the necessary speed and transparency.

“This is a promise kept. We are bringing more doctors, more nurses and more ambulances to your doorstep as we build a healthier Eastern Cape for all,” the provincial government said.

Nehawu Eastern Cape secretary Mlungiseleli Ncaphayi welcomed the recruitment drive.

“We know that the department has a backlog in filling vacant posts across all categories. This is positive and we welcome it,” he said.

However, Ncaphayi expressed concern about budgetary pressures which, in early 2025, caused the department to struggle to cover basic salaries, performance bonuses and overtime with allocated funds, leading to projected overspending and payment delays.

“We hope these budgets can help the department into managing its COE (Compensation of Employees budget) because if there are leaks, money allocated for other areas will be redirected.

“As much as we welcome these additional allocations, they must manage their COE budget and make sure it goes where it is supposed to go,” Ncaphayi said.