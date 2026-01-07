‘We must fight against the collapse of multilateralism’: Mokonyane

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane offered a glimpse into the party’s expected reaction on the conflict between the US and Venezuela, saying the ANC opposes the collapse of multilateralism.

Speaking on the sidelines of the organisation’s national executive committee meeting in the North West, she said the ANC condemns Washington’s actions.

“We condemn what has happened, we believe that there has to be an intervention as it has been stated by the South African government on the role of the UN Security Council. The NEC is continuing with its deliberations and later this afternoon, the secretary-general will give a full statement that looks at the implosion of multilateralism, national sovereignty and the undermining of institutions that have to do with this.”

Mokonyane, who also heads the party’s international relations subcommittee, emphasised the NEC was still locked in a meeting where this matter ranked high on its agenda.

“We had deliberately not issued a statement because we had an NEC meeting that sat this morning and it is still going ahead. Part of what we have done is to reflect on this matter, a matter that we see as a demonstration of the throwing away of multilateralism and institutions that are safeguarding a rules-based approach when dealing with issues of conflict.

“However, we also will be sharing with you how the ANC views this as a call of those who stand for humanity and solidarity have to work together. Are we reaching a point where we need to go back and look at pre-World War 2, or are we now looking at post World War 2 institutions having failed and whether there is a need to regroup and have other platforms? This is what the NEC statement will reflect on.”



When asked whether the pending statement by the party would deepen tensions between South Africa and Trump, Mokonyane said the crisis was layered and should be carefully ventilated.

“We have indicated that what has happened to the people of Venezuela, we were vindicated on our position about a domination of one country by another and the need to strengthen and transform our multilateral platforms. That’s why we still call for a meeting that we will be looking forward to its outcomes today. We want to go with everybody, we’ve gone with everybody in the convening of the G20, we’ve had follow-ups on our issues related to Israel. We’ve also said that there has to be a repurposing and repackaging of our economic trajectory.”

However, Mokonyane said her party would not mince its words on where it stands on the issue, and would be ready to face the consequences of that decision.

“Our stance has never been an anti American stance, it has been one of humanity, that calls for international solidarity, national sovereignty and a rules-based approach. If really there has to be a price to be paid for that, then it is a price that we should be ready to pay.”

The international relations subcommittee head called out Washington’s hypocrisy, which under a different leadership now sees it going against some intrinsic sociopolitical values it once upheld.

“We have travelled this journey, not only with Venezuela. This is the 13th act that has happened, where we see a unilateral invasion and undermining of a sovereign nation. It was during Ronald Reagan [’s presidency], where the US under the Republicans embraced and put into law an anti-apartheid act in support of our cause. The ANC continues also to embrace those who are progressive in the US and those that are in leadership of the US seeking to engage. We must never tire to interact and where people want to have a hostile takeover and a regime change agenda as we see with this one. This is including a fight against China. This is not isolated because of how China had agreed with Venezuela on the issues of oil. It is a hostile takeover and a transactional appetite that is being mooted under the guise of drugs and all those things. The people of Venezuela voted.”

A question was posed regarding the emerging views of the ANC’s coalition partners in the government of national unity, who have come out in support of the US’s actions — presenting a totally opposite stance to their peers in government.

Mokonyane dismissed this, saying it is not a problem that partners should have a knee-jerk reaction to.

“Their view is a view that is ill-informed and is minimalistic and does not look at a better world. It is an issue about self-interest. Venezuela is a sovereign state, the issues that have to do with the role of the US against sovereign nations cannot be something that we can say we don’t easily agree with the ANC. They must say what is it that they don’t agree with. Do they want to see regime change, do they want to undermine the same democracy that has brought them into the government of national unity where the ANC embraced a 40% outcome yet continued to work with everybody?

“Of course where there are flaws, we have international bodies and observers that can pronounce and deal with those issues. The dynamics of every nation are particular to that nation but the interest around humanity and solidarity are things that must unify.”

