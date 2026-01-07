Women accused of rape a blow to fight against GBV, says Faku

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The allegations that two East London women raped a minor have taken the fight against gender-based violence a step back, Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku said.

Speaking shortly after the case was postponed in the East London magistrate’s court on Tuesday, Faku bemoaned the alleged rape of the 11-year-old boy by the two women, aged 27 and 29, at an informal settlement near the King Phalo Airport in November.

The state is opposing their release on bail. They cannot be named until they plead to the charges against them.

They have been in custody since their arrest in November.

They allegedly lured the boy while he was playing with his friends to one of the women’s shacks and sexually assaulted him.

The alleged incident sparked outrage, with calls for bail to be denied.

A day after they abandoned their bail application for the second time on Monday, they were back in court.

Their case was postponed to February 25 for a decision by the director of public prosecutions on whether to prosecute them.

The court gallery was packed with ANC and EFF members in support of the boy and his family.

He was not in court.

Outside the court, Faku said they were happy the accused had abandoned bail and they eagerly awaited the decision of the DPP.

“We are fighting gender-based violence, and now we have two women [allegedly doing] the opposite of what we are fighting for even though President [Cyril] Ramaphosa has declared gender-based violence a [national crisis].

“I’m happy that the state opposed bail. We have heard that the matter is going to the DPP, and we are waiting for that,“ she said.

“We are saying they must remain in custody even if it’s the first incident, they must be dealt with by the law.”

She said they would ask the department of social development to offer psychosocial support to the child.

The Dispatch reported on December 31, that one of the women had finished testifying on why she should be released on bail, while the other was halfway through her testimony.

“We will continue mobilising community members to come to court in support of the victims of crime and violence,” children’s rights activist Petros Majola said.

Daily Dispatch