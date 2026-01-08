Bryde’s whale carcass washes up at Kei Mouth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A dead Bryde’s whale has washed up on the shores of Kei Mouth with shark bite marks.

The whale was found close to the Cwili River on Wednesday afternoon with bite marks noted across its body.

East London Museum principal scientist Kevin Cole said that from the photographs he had seen, he was able to identify the species as a Bryde’s whale.

He was yet to personally inspect it.

“These whales have three rostrum-ridges which distinguish it from other similar species like the Sei whale.

“Bryde’s whales can reach a length of 14m,” Cole said.

“These whales do not have teeth but baleen plates (up to 289 on each side of the upper jaw) which can measure up to 40cm.

“They can move at speeds of between 6.5 and 8.3km/h.

“Bryde’s whales are listed as data deficient by the IUCN [International Union for Conservation of Nature] and vulnerable in the SA Red Data Book,” he said.

Cole noted that though quite a few whales had been arriving on the shores since 2025, this whale sighting was different.

The 2025 whale sightings were a result of humpback whales rocking up because of malnourishment from their migration journeys.

Cole said that residents should proceed with caution around the whale, as it was a health risk, and it was illegal to collect any matter from the whale.

“Many people have observed and reported on the whale since it was first sighted at sea close to Kei Mouth.

“In its present position it is accessible to beachgoers but people are strongly advised not to interfere with the carcass, primarily as it may present a health risk.

“An evaluation will be made by the local authorities to determine a course of action in the coming days,” Cole said.

