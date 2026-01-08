Buffalo City warns of water outages

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Buffalo City Metro has warned that large parts of East London, including Nahoon Valley Park, Dorchester Heights, Bonnie Doon, Nahoon, Vincent and Bunkers Hill, may be affected by the critically low level of the Vincent Reservoir Picture: SUPPLIED

In a week marred by water issues, the Buffalo City Metro has warned residents that some areas may be without water as the Vincent Reservoir is at critically low levels.

The municipality released a water supply notice on its social media on Thursday informing residents that the reservoir was at critical levels due to a major leak identified on one of the 600mm diameter trunk mains which supply large parts of East London.

The affected areas were Nahoon Valley Park, Dorchester Heights, Bonnie Doon, Nahoon, Vincent and Bunkers Hill.

The metro said municipal teams were on the scene and repairing the damaged pipeline, with repairs expected to be completed later in the day.

The teams were also investigating another suspected burst on the gravity main supplying the Woodbrook Reservoir, which might affect the supply of water.

The burst on the gravity main had affected the water supply to the Vincent Reservoir as well as the Umzonyana water supply system.

The water levels in the Vincent Reservoir were expected to increase later on Thursday after the repairs had been completed.

Daily Dispatch