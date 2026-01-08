Calls for better airline service to Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mthatha Airport has been upgraded to a category five facility, enabling it to handle larger aircraft.

​

A combination of “high” ticket prices and limited flight options at the Mthatha Airport has heightened calls from frustrated residents and businesspeople for more affordable airlines to be brought in.

The airport underwent multimillion-rand upgrades about a decade ago including the construction of a longer runway to accommodate larger aircraft and a new and improved terminal building.

But only Airlink operates from the airport, with flights between Mthatha and Johannesburg.

This is despite provincial authorities announcing about three years ago that another airliner, CemAir, had shown interest in servicing the route between Mthatha and Johannesburg.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said at the time that CemAir was no stranger to the aviation industry, particularly in operating from smaller airports including Margate and the Southern Cape.

The airline had also shown interest in exploring other routes that were in high demand, including the Mthatha to Cape Town route in the future, he said.

Mthatha businessman and OR Tambo District Chamber of Business secretary-general Dr Andile Nontso said this week they wanted to see an airline like FlySafair brought in.

“The chamber identified this problem five years ago when small business owners and their children and relatives could not come home because of high prices,” he said.

“We reported the matter to the Competition Commission and hearings were held in Mthatha and all over the country. We are now awaiting the verdict.

“It is good to have competition, hence the business chamber approached SA Express to create competition in that [Mthatha-Johannesburg] route and open the Cape Town-Mthatha route. .”

The airline ceased all operations in March 2020.

“We want FlySafair on this route [Mthatha-Johannesburg] , we want Mthatha to Cape Town and Mthatha to Durban operational as these will improve the economy of this district if we are linked to these big metros,” Nontso said.

But FlySafair this week said though it understood the growing public interest in improved air connectivity to and from Mthatha, the airline operated a single aircraft type — the Boeing 737-800 Next Generation configured with 189 economy seats.

As such, the challenge on the Johannesburg-Mthatha route was not necessarily runway capability but market size.

“At present, the route is served by smaller aircraft with a combined supply of roughly 150 seats per day in one direction,” FlySafair’s chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said.

“If FlySafair were to introduce even a single daily flight using a 189-seat aircraft, it would immediately be more than double the total seat supply on the route.

“History in aviation shows that when too many seats are introduced into a market that is not yet large enough, fares collapse, aircraft go out half empty, and the route becomes financially unsustainable — often resulting in reduced services or airlines withdrawing altogether.

“That outcome would ultimately be harmful to passengers and to the region.”

KSD Business Forum deputy chair Lungelo Mpongwana said many people in Mthatha and surrounding towns were still forced to travel to East London to catch flights to other parts of SA which led to additional costs.

He said they would be happy if there could be at least three daily flights between Mthatha and Johannesburg instead of the present two.

He said Mthatha had a lot of potential for business growth.

“Business does not want inconvenience, if people are able to come in, do business and immediately fly out, they will definitely want to invest here.”

Resident Phikolomzi Adonis said the airport was mostly used for travelling by government officials and movement of goods and services at present.

He said it was not a busy airport, which eliminated the need for more flights.

The OR Tambo District Municipality recently assured Mthatha residents that their concerns were receiving serious attention.

This included aviation fuel availability which affected ticket pricing as well having the facility being managed by ACSA.

“Improving airport management is therefore about economic growth, safety, access and dignity for our people.

“While Mthatha Airport is not currently under Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) management, leadership is exploring possible management support options, including with ACSA, to improve reliability, safety and service delivery.”

District municipal spokesperson Ncebakazi Kolwane said this week that the municipality recognised frustrations regarding affordability, limited choice and service reliability.

These concerns had been consistently raised by stakeholders and communities, and continued to be escalated through intergovernment platforms.

On Wednesday, Binqose said they wanted to see more airlines operating from Mthatha Airport and more routes being serviced.

He confirmed the department had had some engagements with CemAir.

“We are waiting to hear from them if they will be interested and, of course, other airlines have also been approached.”

Questions were also sent to ACSA group spokesperson Ofentse Dijoe, but he had not responded by the time of publication.

Daily Dispatch