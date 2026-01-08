Kouga residents in fire-ravaged areas urged to evacuate immediately

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kouga municipal authorities have issued an urgent evacuation order after raging and uncontrolled fires, urging residents to leave affected areas immediately.

The municipality said on social media affected areas include the Zwartenbosch area along the R330 towards Hankey.

There is a poultry farm in the vicinity. The municipality said the fire was raging on both sides of the road and urged people to evacuate the area immediately.

Other areas affected include Oyster Bay Road and Kromme River, and Riverside.

The municipality urged residents not to delay and follow instructions from emergency services and move to a place of safety.

Since Tuesday, residents along the Garden Route have been battling uncontrollable veld fires, with Nelson Mandela Bay having been the first to experience fires this week.

On Tuesday night, Mossel Bay residents evacuated their homes as a wildfire spread through the area, engulfing everything in its path.

At least three firefighters were injured and taken to hospital.

The Herald