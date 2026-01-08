Transport operator dies in gunfight with police in Mthatha

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A Mthatha businessman was fatally wounded in a gunfight with members of the Tactical Response Team on the R61 between KwaDosi and the Mthatha Airport on Thursday afternoon. The identity of the victim has not yet been made public. Picture LULAMILE FENI

A Mthatha businessman involved in the public transport industry died in a gunfight with members of the specialised police unit — the Tactical Response Team (TRT) — in Mthatha on Thursday.

The businessman, who is from Mqhekezweni village and owns a fleet of taxis and buses, died on the scene.

Police provincial spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana confirmed that a police operation earlier on Thursday on the R61 road between KwaDosi and the Mthatha Airport resulted in the death of a suspect after an armed confrontation.

“Members of the Tactical Response Team, [were] acting on actionable intelligence regarding a vehicle suspected of being involved in the possession of unlicensed firearms.

“At about 12.45pm, a vehicle matching the description was identified and intercepted on the R61 road.

“As police officers approached the vehicle to conduct a search, one occupant exited and immediately opened fire on them.

“In response to this direct and immediate threat, the police officers returned fire.

“The suspect was wounded in the exchange,” Gantana said.

“All relevant roleplayers, including the Independent Police Investigative Directorate, were summoned to the scene.

“Emergency Medical Services also attended, however the suspect was declared deceased at the scene.”

Police could not immediately release the identity of the person, but the identity of the suspect was confirmed by some family members and taxi owners.

Though the incident happened at 12.45pm, by 5pm the road was still closed and vehicles had to be diverted.

Taxi owners and drivers, as well as family members, gathered near the scene. They refused to give media interviews.

The suspect is known to be a member of the Mqhekezweni Traditional Council.

The shooting came shortly after TRT members shot dead Monwabisi Mareke at Mandela Park.

Mareke was the younger brother of the controversial Mthatha West leader Sakhumzi Mareke, who was accused of extortion.

He was shot dead in an alleged gunfight with members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) near the base at the Mthatha Embassy along the R61.

The Thursday shooting happened about 5km from where senior taxi boss Zola Bishop Yolelo, also a leader of Mthatha West, was shot dead in 2025 on the R61 near Ross Mission.

Yolelo was shot by NIU members also after an alleged gunfight with police.

