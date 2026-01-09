Beach closed after whale carcass washes up at Kei Mouth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Bryde's whale which washed up at Kei Mouth beach

The Great Kei municipality has closed the Whispering Waves beach at Kei Mouth after a dead whale washed ashore on Wednesday near the Cwili River mouth.

The carcass of the whale had several shark bite marks, while its tongue had ballooned.

Experts say the ballooned tongue was due to decomposition gases, an indication that it had been floating in the sea for some time before landing ashore at Kei Mouth.

East London Museum principal scientist Kevin Cole said that from the photographs he had seen of the whale — as he was yet to personally inspect it — he was able to identify the species as a Bryde’s whale.

“These whales have three rostrum-ridges which distinguish it from other similar species like the Sei whale.

“Bryde’s whales can reach a length of 14m,” Cole said.

“These whales do not have teeth but baleen plates [up to 289 on each side of the upper jaw] which can measure up to 40cm.

“They can move at speeds of between 6.5 and 8.3km/h.

“Bryde’s whales are listed as data deficient by the IUCN [International Union for Conservation of Nature] and vulnerable in the SA Red Data Book.”

He noted that though quite a few whales had arrived on the shores since last year, this one was different.

Last year’s whale sightings were a result of humpback whales arriving because of malnourishment from their migration journeys.

Cole said residents should proceed with caution around the whale as it was a health risk and it was illegal to collect any matter from the whale.

“Many people have observed and reported on the whale since it was first sighted at sea close to Kei Mouth.

“In its present position it is accessible to beachgoers but people are strongly advised not to interfere with the carcass, primarily as it may present a health risk.

“It is also illegal to collect any material from the carcass, skeletal or otherwise (blubber, skin and muscle).

“Further investigations will be undertaken on the whale.

“An evaluation will be made by the local authorities to determine a course of action in the coming days,” he said.

In a statement, the municipality confirmed it had temporarily closed the beach as a precautionary measure.

As such swimming, surfing and fishing would be prohibited.

It said several sharks had been identified in various beaches under Great Kei, including Kei Mouth, Morgans Bay, Glen Eden, Haga-Haga and Chintsa.

Marine specialists were still investigating the scene, with further information to be released after the assessments.

“The community services department will be on site at the beach tomorrow to start working (our environmental officer and her team),” municipal spokesperson Akhona Shumane-Cakata said.

