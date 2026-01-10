News

Number of prisoners released in Venezuela rises to 18, rights groups say

Family members of detainees shelter from the rain outside the El Rodeo jail, after National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced that a number of foreign and Venezuelan prisoners will be released, in El Rodeo, Miranda state, Venezuela January 10, 2026. REUTERS/Gaby Oraa (Gaby Oraa)

The number of prisoners released in Venezuela has risen to 18, human rights groups said on Saturday morning.

The release of nine prisoners had been confirmed by Friday afternoon.

Venezuela has started releasing high-profile prisoners, including opposition figures, in an effort to appease the Trump administration.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said the release of political prisoners in Venezuela was a sign of “seeking peace” and that he had cancelled a planned second wave of attacks against the country.

