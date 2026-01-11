Four suspects killed in police shootouts since Thursday

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot during a shootout with police at Etwa Village outside Qumbu on Saturday, police confirm.

Another suspect fell in a gunfight with police on Saturday — making it the fourth incident of its kind involving police specialised units since Thursday.

The Tactical Response Team (TRT) and the National Intervention Unit (NIU) had a busy time since Thursday and were involved in three gunfights — two in OR Tambo and the third in the Chris Hani district within three days, with four suspects fatally wounded.

The recent shootout happened in Qumbu, while two others happened near Mthatha and in Ngcobo.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed on Sunday that a 33-year-old man was fatally shot during a shootout with police at Etwa Village outside Qumbu on Saturday.

“The incident occurred at about 7.15pm.

“Tactical Response Team (TRT) members conducted a follow-up operation to arrest a wanted suspect who was sought for a series of crimes including attempted murders, murders and stock theft.

The suspect had failed to appear in court in a case of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police approached the house and he came out and allegedly started shooting at them.

“They swiftly struck back and the suspect was shot and died at the scene,” Mawisa said.

“They recovered an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and a magazine with ammunition.”

Mawisa said cases of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, attempted murder and attack on police had been opened for investigation and an inquest docket was also opened.

The Independent Police Investigative Unit will handle the investigation.

The police members involved in the incident will be provided with psychosocial support from the SAPS Employee Health and Wellness unit as was standard procedure.

The Qumbu shooting happened hours after NIU members were involved in a shootout with a man driving a black VW Polo.

He was shot dead on the R61 near Corhana, outside Mthatha towards Port St Johns on Friday.

Taxi violence

On Thursday, TRT members shot dead an Mthatha businessman who is believed to be a member of the Mthatha Owners’ Association affiliated to the Border Alliance Taxi Association and also owned a fleet of taxis and buses.

The 45-year-old man, driving a white Toyota Hilux, was shot dead on the R61 west, between the KwaDosi Village (Cicirha) and Mthatha Airport towards Ngcobo at about 12.45pm.

Less than three hours after the Mthatha shootout, another suspect was shot dead in Ngcobo by other TRT members.

Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana confirmed the incident happened in Zabasa villa, near Ngcobo, at 3.30pm on Thursday.

“It is alleged that TRT members from Mthatha, acting on intelligence regarding a Toyota Fortuner linked to suspected extortionists targeting foreign national shops, responded swiftly.

“Upon arrival at a spaza shop where suspects had been dropped off, the suspects fled on foot.

“One suspect was fatally wounded after he opened fire on the pursuing officers. An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene,” Gantana said.

Daily Dispatch