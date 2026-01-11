NewsPREMIUM

PIC faces bribery and corruption allegations after botched R700m loan

Property tycoon Ralebala Mampeule could be paid out a whopping R200m by Africa’s largest investment fund

Sabelo Skiti

Sabelo Skiti

Investigative journalist

Signage for the Public Investment Corporation outside a commercial office building in Pretoria. Picture: BLOOMBERG/GUILLEM SARTORIO
Property tycoon Ralebala Mampuele has levelled bribery and corruption allegations against three senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.

A new twist has emerged in the case involving property tycoon Ralebala “Rali” Mampeule, who has made bribery and corruption allegations against senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.

This followed the spectacular fallout surrounding a botched R700m loan agreement that involved Mampeule acquiring a stake in the fibre company MetroFibre Networx. Read more

