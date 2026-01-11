PIC faces bribery and corruption allegations after botched R700m loan

A new twist has emerged in the case involving property tycoon Ralebala “Rali” Mampeule, who has made bribery and corruption allegations against senior Public Investment Corporation (PIC) officials.
This followed the spectacular fallout surrounding a botched R700m loan agreement that involved Mampeule acquiring a stake in the fibre company MetroFibre Networx. Read more
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.