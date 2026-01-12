Arrests linked to illegal circumcision practices welcomed

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Those arrested include 16 traditional surgeons, 28 traditional nurses and two parents.

Traditional leaders and initiation practitioners have welcomed arrests and sentencing linked to illegal circumcision practices as the Eastern Cape’s summer initiation season draws to a close this week.

Eastern Cape provincial initiation circumcision committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima said 46 people had been arrested for contravening the Male Customary Initiation Act.

“It is interesting that there are also parents who have been arrested.

“We are faced with a big challenge of parents colluding with bogus traditional surgeons and nurses and having very young boys, some 12 years of age, unlawfully circumcised,” Matanzima said.

“Parents should always be at the centre of saving the lives of their sons and not abdicate their responsibilities.”

Matanzima said 55 cases had been opened, with 35 relating to unlawful circumcision.

Most arrests were made in the OR Tambo district, where 23 cases were recorded — including 16 unlawful circumcisions, one murder and six inquests — and 24 suspects arrested.

He said the sentencing of a bogus traditional surgeon was a significant development.

A 26-year-old man from Tsolo, identified as Ntembeko Ntengeshe, was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment without the option of a R80,000 fine for unlawfully circumcising two boys aged 17 and 18 in July 2025.

Matanzima said Ntengeshe had been evading arrest since last year.

“But police managed to arrest him on January 7, with the Tsolo circumcision co-ordinator and detectives acting meticulously and solving the case,” he said.

Ntengeshe appeared before the Libode magistrate’s court the following day and was sentenced.

“This is what we want to see — culprits not just arrested but sentenced for dicing with the lives of young boys and causing a dent in the sacred rite of passage.

“It cannot be business as usual, someone must be held accountable,” Matanzima said.

He said close to 40,000 boys had undergone initiation in the province this season, with more than 95% being school pupils.

Most of the final group of initiates graduated last weekend ahead of schools reopening on Wednesday.

Matanzima said 382 boys had been unlawfully circumcised across the province, with 289 cases reported in OR Tambo, 45 in Buffalo City and 22 in Alfred Nzo.

The sentencing comes as the national death toll linked to initiation-related complications has risen to 48, with 23 deaths recorded in the Eastern Cape.

Matanzima said the provincial death toll had declined by 11 from last year’s figure of 34.

“One death is too many, as we say, ‘Mabaye bephila, babuya bephila’, aiming to achieve a zero death toll. But a decline of 11 is something we cannot ignore,” he said.

Eastern Cape deaths have been matched by 17 fatalities in the Free State this season.

Other provinces recorded fewer casualties: North West four, Gauteng three and the Western Cape one.

Limpopo closed its season on December 27 with no reported deaths.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa convened a high-level meeting this week to receive updates on the deaths and injuries.

“All identified districts will continue intensified monitoring until the end of January, with provincial departments and municipalities providing additional resources,” Hlabisa said.

He said cross-border illegal initiation schools operating along the Lesotho border in the Free State, as well as incidents of stock theft linked to graduation ceremonies, were under investigation.

Matanzima said the initiation season would officially close on January 14, but monitoring teams would remain on the ground until the end of the month.

