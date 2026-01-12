Back-to-school Parkside community initiative

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As the back-to-school season approaches, a simple idea rooted in care and community spirit has grown into a four-day outreach programme that is restoring confidence, one neat hairstyle at a time.

Hairstylist Megan Langeveldt, 33, in partnership with Keolan Hewitt from Guardians of the Youth, teamed up to mobilise a group of dedicated hairdressers and barbers in Parkside and surrounding areas. Together, they are providing free haircuts and neat plaiting to primary school pupils ahead of the new school term.

“Originally, it was just me planning this for one day on a Saturday, but after I spoke to Hewitt, we decided to expand it into a four-day event,”

“Everything was planned in two days, from begging sponsors to securing venues.”

Despite the short time spent planning, the response has been overwhelming. In just three days, more than 1,000 children were assisted.

On the first day at Vergenoeg and Egoli, 58 girls received neatly plaited hair, while about 150 boys walked away with fresh haircuts.

New Life Centre Church in Buffalo Flats hosted the second phase of initiatives, where over 900 children were helped, with an estimated 300 pupils expected each day thereafter.

Langeveldt, who owns a small salon in Vincent and has more than a decade of experience in the industry, said the idea had been on her mind for over a year.

“Whenever I visited friends in Dukashe on weekends, I’d see children and notice how they looked,”

“I’d ask myself, ‘Where are the parents? Why do the children look like this?’ That’s when I thought can’t we do something?”

She believes something as simple as grooming can make a meaningful difference.

“Doing hair for free might not seem like a lot, but it makes children feel good about themselves.

“When a child looks neat, they feel confident, and that confidence carries into the classroom.”

The programme is run entirely by volunteers, with nearly 60 people giving their time and skills. Women focus on washing, blow-drying and plaiting, while men handle the boys’ haircuts.

There are no appointments or tickets, parents are informed through social media posts and daily promotional videos, and the service is open to all primary school pupils.

“Everything is free, our sponsors provide shampoo, conditioner, hair products, blades, clippers, and even food and juice for the children.” Langeveldt said

The initiative intentionally focuses on younger pupils.

“It’s easier to influence children when they’re still small, because high school pupils are already set in their ways, but younger children look up to us. If we can reach them now, even in a small way, we can help change their lives.”

Hewitt, 29, a local barber and community activist, said the initiative aligns closely with his own annual free haircut initiative, which was born out of unemployment challenges and limited resources.

“Unemployment is a huge crisis in SA, so we try to make use of whatever we have at home,” Hewitt said. “For me, it started with just having clippers and the willingness to help.”

His birthday on January 7 has become less about celebration and more about service.

“I didn’t want presents, I just wanted to do something for someone else.”

In 2024, Hewitt’s initiative alone reached more than 1,200 children which he said was a reminder that when communities come together, small beginnings can lead to lasting impact.

One of the volunteers, Theo Rulf, 34, said because she grew up in a disadvantaged home, she knows how life feels when you have nothing.

“If I was asked to do this on a daily basis, I would, because all it requires is my time.

“I love giving back, because I know exactly how it feels to not have something.” she said.