Condolences flood in after death of Nolusapho Rose Rayne Mandela-Perry

The Mandela royal family and Mvezo Traditional Council are mourning the death of Nelson Mandela's daughter-in-law, Nolusapho Rose Rayne Mandela-Perry.

Messages of condolence have poured in after the death of Nolusapho Rose Rayne Mandela-Perry, who died on Sunday, seven days before her 76th birthday on January 18.

Mandela-Perry was the mother of Nkosi Mandla Mandela, the eldest grandson of former president Nelson Mandela.

Mandla, the tribal chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and a former ANC MP, made international headlines in October 2025 when he was arrested after a flotilla travelling to Gaza in protest against Israel’s actions in Palestine was intercepted.

The Mandela royal family and the Mvezo Traditional Council are mourning the death of Mandela’s daughter-in-law, describing her as a matriarch who played a significant role in the family and the community.

Mandela-Perry previously acted as the traditional leader of the Mvezo Traditional Council while her son served in parliament as the head of the Mandela royal house.

Mvezo, about 50km outside Mthatha, is the birthplace of Nelson Mandela.

She was also among the traditional leaders who served on councils in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality and the OR Tambo District Municipality.

Her death has left the Mandela royal house — one of the senior houses of the AbaThembu kingdom — and the broader Madiba dynasty in mourning.

uMam’ u-Nolusapho’s passing marks the departure of a revered matriarch whose life was anchored in dignity, compassion and unwavering devotion to family, community and heritage.

The Mandela royal family and the Mvezo Traditional Council announced her death on Sunday evening.

“She blessed us with unconditional love, boundless strength and countless treasured memories. Her spirit will forever guide and comfort us.

“The family has requested privacy as they mourn and honour her life. Thank you for your understanding, love and support. Further information will be announced.”

Condolences have since come in from various sectors.

“I convey our deepest condolences to the Royal House of Mandela, the Mvezo Traditional Council, and the entire Mandela-Perry family on the passing of uMam’ u Nolusapho Rose Rayne Mandela-Perry.

“We have received this news with profound sadness,“ Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane said on behalf of the provincial government and the people of the province.

“She embodied the quiet strength of African womanhood, nurturing generations with grace, humility and an enduring sense of responsibility.”

Mabuyane said that while her work was often done away from the public eye, it played a foundational role in shaping the Mandela family and the Mvezo community.

“Her life’s work, though often undertaken away from the glare of public attention, was nonetheless foundational to the moral fibre and continuity of the Mandela family and the broader community of Mvezo.

“As the Eastern Cape, we recognise that the Mandela family occupies a unique place in the historical and spiritual consciousness of our province and our nation.

“Yet, in moments such as these, we are reminded that beyond public legacy lies the intimate pain of loss felt by a family, by children and grandchildren, by sisters and brothers, and by all who drew comfort and wisdom from uMam’ u Nolusapho’s presence.”

He said she should be honoured not only for her lineage but also for the values she lived.

“Her life reminds us that the true measure of leadership and legacy is often found in love given freely, values transmitted patiently and resilience demonstrated quietly over time.

“These are the virtues that sustain families, communities and nations.

“During this period of mourning, the provincial government stands in solidarity with the royal house of Mandela and the Mvezo Traditional Council.

“We respect the family’s request for privacy as they grieve and reflect, and we trust that the collective embrace of the people of the Eastern Cape and South Africa will offer comfort and strength.

“May her memory continue to be a source of guidance, unity and solace to all who loved her. Hamba kakuhle, Mama Wesizwe. Ulale ngoxolo,” Mabuyane said.

Contralesa provincial chair and MP Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana said he was shocked by Mandela-Perry’s death.

“We convey our message of condolence to the Mandela royal family, the kingship of AbaThembu, and the entire Thembu nation.

“We have learnt with profound sadness of the passing of Nkosikazi Nolusapho Mandela. She has done so much for OR Tambo and the entire country,” Nonkonyana said.

He said she had also served in the OR Tambo Local House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders.

Daily Dispatch