Department confident of smooth start to school year, despite concerns cited

A number of key stakeholders on Friday said there were still some issues carried over from 2025 which would pose a serious challenge to a smooth start.

It is all systems go for the reopening of schools this week, the Eastern Cape education department says.

This is despite scepticism from some stakeholders who flagged a number of challenges they said would hamper the smooth transition into the new academic year.

The first term of 2026 starts on Wednesday.

One is the thorny issue of the provision of scholar transport to thousands of needy pupils.

Infrastructure upgrades and maintenance backlogs, troubles with the provision of nutritional meals to thousands of pupils, placement of children, mostly in grades 1 and 8, and the distribution of learner teacher support material (LTSM) to schools are among the recurring challenges.

However, the provincial government allayed the concerns on Friday.

It said it had made significant progress in dealing with some of these challenges and the province was more than ready to start the new academic year this week.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said preparations for the 2026 academic year “are afoot, with significant progress made in ensuring that the first day of schooling in the province becomes smooth and fruitful”.

Mtima said the province was expecting to enrol more than 1.7-million pupils, about 40,000 fewer than in 2025, a decline he said that would have significant implications.

“This confirms that the declining learner population trend is expected to continue into 2026.

“These trends have significant implications for the school rationalisation and realignment programme, school resourcing, and the provision of access-related facilities and services,” he said.

Mtima confirmed that 849 pupils remained unplaced across four education districts in the province, the Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela Bay metros, and the Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani West districts.

This represented just 0.05% of the provincial pupil population, he said.

Weather conditions during the December recess period had left some of the schools “in terrible condition”.

“To be precise, we’ve had to declare them disasters, but eight service providers were appointed to assess and ultimately fix those schools.”

Mtima said support material and stationery had been delivered to schools in November, “ensuring that learners and teachers have essential learning materials ready for effective teaching and learning from the first day of school”.

“Furthermore, the delivery of top-up textbooks for all schools offering grades 8–12 was completed on December 5, marking an important milestone in the department’s LTSM readiness programme.

“The procurement of top-up textbooks for grades 1–7 is currently in progress."

These will be delivered to schools by the opening of the 2026 academic year.

“The department remains committed to ensuring that no learner is left without the necessary resources,” he said.

The provincial government will in 2026 ferry more than 118,500 pupils through the scholar transport programme.

Meetings between the department and the transport department were ongoing in a bid to iron out challenges in the programme, he said.

An additional 47,835 pupils also needed scholar transport, but their matters were still pending.

There was a task team looking at alternative ways to deal with funding of outstanding pupils.

“Between 2019 and 2025, the department has increased the number of learners receiving a meal or meals from 603,246 learners in 4,832 ordinary public primary, secondary, combined, and special schools, to 1.574-million in 2025.”

DA MPL Horatio Hendricks said a smooth start to the year was just a pipe dream, as there were many issues the department had to deal with, with scholar transport being the biggest concern.

This was because the department had no clear indication of when additional funds would be allocated to scholar transport after, he said, the budget ran dry at the end of November 2025.

Another issue which the department had to deal with was the placement of children.

Hendricks said a high school in Cradock had been instructed by the department to over-enrol their grade 8 pupils because there were not enough classrooms in the province to accommodate pupils.

Grade R was also affected by a placement problem.

Hendricks said it was also a concern that the department was struggling with school infrastructure, with a backlog amounting to billions.

“Part of the problem is that it has an R82bn backlog on school infrastructure, with R39bn of that for repairs and maintenance alone.

“During school holidays there is vandalism and theft; there is just a complete lack of security at schools, many of which lack proper fencing,” he said.

EFF MPL and provincial secretary Simthembile Madikizela said the department was not prepared for the start of the academic year.

“It has not been fully prepared for the past few years now.”

Madikizela cited the inability to accommodate all prospective pupils, children being forced to buy some stationery for themselves and scholar transport as some of the challenges.

“There is a lot of instability and lack of direction within the department, so we feel that those things need to improve going forward,” he said.

Madikizela said neither the department of transport nor education wanted to take full responsibility for scholar transport, saying “this is going to continue to be a problem”.

Transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose, however, said all deserving pupils on the database would be ferried by scholar transport from the first day of school.

In the past year, scholar transport provision was disrupted a number of times due to service providers not being paid timeously.

However, Binqose gave the assurance that money was available to pay operators for this last quarter of the financial year.

“I would be lying if I said we are 100% ready; the reality of the matter is that we are between 70 to 80% ready and working hard towards being 100% ready before schools reopen.

“We do not have any fears of having money; we know that scholars will be there on the first day of schooling because funds for scholar transport are still available,” Binqose said.

Santaco could not be reached for comment on Sunday.

Meanwhile, parents in a number of no-fee schools across the province are crying foul as their children are unable to access schools due to their failure to pay certain “donations” demanded by their school authorities.

Just last week, destitute pupils from Ngwenyathi High School in Nxarhuni, outside Mdantsane, were allegedly turned away and were not allowed to receive stationery after their parents had failed to pay a “donation” of R240.

Some pupils in other schools did not get their end-of-year reports, also due to failure to pay “donations”.

The provincial education department has described such conduct by schools as illegal.

Mtima said they had dispatched a team from the East London district office to follow up on the allegations.

He said it was illegal for schools to withhold stationery or results due to non-payment of “donations”.

Sadtu provincial secretary Malibongwe Ntame said the department was “partly ready” for the new academic year.

Ntame said it was wrong for schools to withhold reports or stationery due to non-payment of fees or donations.

“Schools should speak to parents and not punish children,” he said.

Daily Dispatch