Matric results: what your pass level means

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Matric results are in the spotlight. Stock photo.

As the matric class of 2025 prepares to receive their results, understanding your pass level is essential for choosing the right higher education path.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) results were released on Monday, while National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates will receive their individual results this Tuesday.

To help learners navigate their options, TimesLIVE spoke with two education experts from the University of South Africa (Unisa), Prof Gezani Baloyi and Prof Ailwei Solomon Mawela.

Bachelor’s Degree Pass

This is the highest achievement level. To obtain a bachelor’s pass, a learner must achieve:

at least 40% in their home language;

at least 50% in four other subjects (excluding life orientation); and

at least 30% in other subjects.

A bachelor’s pass allows learners to apply for degrees at both public and private universities. However, learners must still meet the specific faculty requirements (such as minimum marks in mathematics or science) for their chosen course.

Diploma Pass

A diploma pass requires:

at least 40% in your home language;

at least 40% in three (or four, depending on the institution) other subjects; and

at least 30% in any other subjects.

A diploma pass allows learners to register for diploma courses at universities of technology, TVET colleges, and accredited private higher education institutions.

Higher certificate pass

To qualify for a higher certificate, a learner must achieve:

at least 40% in their home language;

at least 40% in two other subjects; and

at least 30% in other subjects.

A higher certificate pass allows learners to register for certificate courses at TVET colleges or registered private colleges.

Options if you didn’t pass or meet your goal

Both experts emphasised that failing matric — or failing to reach your desired pass level — is not the end of the road.

“There is no dead end in the South African education system,” said Mawela. “Every learner has multiple pathways into higher education and skills training aligned with lifelong learning principles.”

If you need to improve your results, there are three options to consider:

The Second Chance Matric Support Programme: Registration is currently open and closes on February 6.

Registration is currently open and closes on February 6. Vocational Training (NCV): Available at TVET colleges, these programmes focus on practical, job-ready skills.

Available at TVET colleges, these programmes focus on practical, job-ready skills. Subject Rewrites: You can register to rewrite specific subjects in the May/June examinations to boost your marks.

TimesLIVE