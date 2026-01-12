Public urged to stop making fires to limit risk of veld blazes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams on Sunday issued a stern warning on veld fires.

The provincial government has asked people to stop making public fires to limit the risk of more veld fires.

“Already, the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, Kouga and Koukamma municipalities have been severely affected by the raging fires last week.

“We implore our communities not to start any form of fires, be it for braai purposes, due to the prevailing high risk of more veld fires,” Williams said.

He commended the teams’ ongoing firefighting efforts.

“The same goes for the support we receive from business, fire protection associations, our district municipalities, farming communities, as well as other key stakeholders and NGOs and community-based organisations.”

“The heroic efforts of our teams are a source of strength and encouragement to mitigate further damage by the fires.

“Our firefighting resources are already strained,” Williams said

The raging fires have mainly affected farming land and open fields.

Williams said the Humansdorp on-duty rescue team, local fire department and disaster teams were on the scene and working to control the fire.

“No immediate danger to infrastructure and human lives has been reported at this stage.

To date, the veld fires have destroyed properties, farming land and forests, gutted houses, damaged electricity pylons and ruined the biodiversity ecosystem.

“Eskom substations and power lines that were affected around Kouga have been attended to.

“We sympathise with the affected Western Cape communities due to the fires,” Williams said.

Williams said veld fires had ravaged the Sarah Baartman district and Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

“The cost of the destruction is estimated to be millions of rand.”

Other districts at risk are the Chris Hani and Joe Gqabi districts, which are urged to be on the alert.