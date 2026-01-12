Residents of Mtsotso demand action on temporary shelter conditions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Temporary structures placed near the Mtsotso Cemetery in Mdantsane have been vandalised.

Residents who have been living in temporary shelters in Mtsotso, near Mdantsane claim their cries about the dilapidating conditions of their homes are being ignored by Buffalo City metro.

Mtsotso resident, Nokulunga Danisa, said they have been trying to get the municipality’s attention for a few months, with the hope that they will get the help they need.

Danisa said: “Our homes are falling apart, as they are not made of cement, since they are temporary structures. We have been in these houses since the inception of the project in 2021.”

She said the roof leaks on rainy days, and it also seeps into the house, the wooden pallets, which are the main material of the structure, are falling off.

“We have to come up with our own ways of fixing our homes, which is quite difficult, as some of us are unemployed and cannot afford to buy building material.

“Some people are living in houses that have gaping holes (in them), as they cannot afford to fix or repair them,” she said.

The residents were relocated by former minister of human settlements Lindiwe Sisulu, during the Covid-19 pandemic, from Ziphunzana, Mdantsane, Scenery Park, Duncan Village, Dice and Mdantsane.

The relocation was part of the de-densification programme by the national government in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Residents said they had been promised their stay in the structures would be temporary before they were moved to their RDP homes in Reeston.

Nombasa Potwana said the structures are not safe.

“These bungalows are cold and the roofs shake on windy days. We are a family of eight and it’s not nice living here.”

According to the municipality, the temporary residential units (TRUs) were erected between 2021 and 2022 as part of the Duncan Village de-densification programme.

A total of 582 households are currently residing at the Mtsotso Temporary Residential Area (TRA).

BCMM spokesperson Bongani Fuzile said the structures were assessed for safety before residents were allowed to occupy them.

“The Housing Development Agency, as the implementing agent, together with appointed consulting engineers, conducted inspections prior to occupation. Occupancy certificates, in the form of practical completion certificates and happy letters, were issued jointly with BCMM and the Eastern Cape department of human settlements,” Fuzile said.

In response to questions about complaints from residents, the municipality said it was not aware of any formal grievances having been lodged to date. However, BCMM indicated that further engagement would be undertaken.

“There are no formal complaints recorded to the municipality’s knowledge, but a follow-up will be conducted through social facilitation and the inspectorate office to assess any emerging concerns,” Fuzile said.

While the municipality did not outline specific timelines for repairs or the decommissioning of dilapidated structures, it confirmed that long-term housing solutions are being planned.

Residents currently living in Mtsotso are expected to benefit from the Duncan Village redevelopment project, which is still in the planning phase.

Fuzile said it would continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that residents’ safety and housing needs are addressed as the redevelopment plans progress.

