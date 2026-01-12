SAHRC hearing into hunger crisis to examine systemic failures

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape is facing a severe hunger crisis, with 31.3% of households food insecure and 70 children dying from acute malnutrition last year.

The Eastern Cape is facing a heartbreaking hunger crisis, with thousands of people going to bed hungry every night.

According to the 2025 General Household Survey, about 14 million people in SA went to bed hungry in 2024, with the Eastern Cape ranking second in the country with 31.3% of households experiencing food insecurity.

The situation is dire, with 70 children in the Eastern Cape dying from severe acute malnutrition between January and July last year alone.

Flowing from this, the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is taking steps to address this crisis, convening a national investigative hearing to examine the country’s food systems and identify solutions to end hunger.

The hearing will gather input from government, business chambers, and communities, with submissions closing on January 30, and the hearing set to be held in March.

SAHRC provincial manager Dr Eileen Carter told the Dispatch on Friday that the hunger and malnutrition crisis in the Eastern Cape had laid bare ”deep, systemic failures in the state’s duty to realise the right to food”.

“Through our malnutrition inquiry and the use of subpoenas, the commission has already demonstrated that this is not an abstract policy issue, but a human rights emergency with real and preventable consequences,” she said.

“This national investigative hearing builds directly on that work.

“The SAHRC does not parachute into crises; we stay, we follow through, and we escalate where accountability is lacking.

“Communities have seen the commission on the ground, and we will continue until there is measurable progress and the constitutional right to food is realised.”

Carter invited affected communities, civil society organisations and experts to make submissions and engage with this process.

The hearing will inquire into, make findings, report on, and make recommendations and directives concerning:

The structural dynamics and economic factors that perpetuate hunger and systemic exclusions, despite national food sufficiency;

The concentration of power in the food value chain and its impact on access, affordability, and nutritional quality;

The link between land access, tenure security, and food insecurity, especially for women, smallholder, and communal farmers;

The intersection between the right to food and related constitutional rights — dignity, health, water, and environment;

The role of indigenous knowledge systems, traditional seed practices, and agroecology in achieving food security and resilience;

Institutional co-ordination, policy coherence, and legislative adequacy in realising the right to food; and

The role of civic participation, public accountability, and social movements in advancing the right to food.

The Dispatch reported in 2024 that more than a quarter of the Eastern Cape’s 1.7m households were still experiencing dire poverty levels, with most households in the province, which is home to more than six-and-a-half million people, depending on government-sponsored social grants to at least put a decent meal on their tables.

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said the investigation could mean a great change in the political landscape, as it would mean the government would be obliged to deliver as per the expectations of voters.

Majola said activists in the province welcomed the call and would make their voices heard.

“The term abundance in food resources may not be understood in the context of the country, given a number of issues that include households living below the breadline.

“The SAHRC was very slow in implementing or in conducting this study, as the country happened to relax and think less of poverty-stricken households, so it took time and I am still trying to understand the meaning of sufficient and efficient in the context, given the scenario of country.

“Perhaps the government needs to revisit its mandate and check what causes the food system to collapse, or rather to be dormant to the extent of having such research,” Majola said.

Agriculture MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe’s spokesperson, Atule Joka, said the department welcomed the investigation and was “optimistic that its outcomes will integrate in the department’s intervention programmes”.

“The investigation is particularly crucial, especially in light of the 2023 study that was released by the SAHRC, which outlined high levels of malnutrition that resulted in child mortality in the province,” Joka said.

“It remains concerning that a country with abundant food production continues to report high levels of poverty.

“The department is further encouraged by the investigation’s terms of reference, relating to historical injustice, structural dynamics and economic factors that perpetuate hunger and systemic exclusion despite national food sufficiency.”