Social media kindness builds new home for man living with autism

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Fish, a Mqanduli content creator whose real name is Vulikhaya Zilindlovu, poses for a picture with Mkhanyiseli Mfutye, a man living with autism, who on social media is known as Nja, in front on the house Zindluvu.

In a world where social media often amplifies the negative, one content creator’s selfless act has warmed the hearts of thousands.

This after his humanitarian campaign raised more than R150,000 to build a home for his friend living with autism.

The Ntsitshana community in Kwaaiman, outside Mqanduli, celebrated the transformation of one of its own, Mkhanyiseli Mfutye, a man living with autism who was once ridiculed and shunned.

But more than just a new home, Nja has been given a new lease on life, filled with dignity, pride and a sense of belonging and to support people living with autism, — Vulikhaya Zilindlovu, friend

Thanks to the kindness of his friend, Vulikhaya Zilindlovu, Mfutye’s life has been transformed.

Zilindlovu, 34, known as Fish on social media platforms — grew up with Mfutye, 33, who has now become a recognised figure on social media as Nja with accounts on TikTok and Facebook called fish91 Hoyi Nja and Inja and Fish.

Zilindlovu’s decision to share Mfutye’s story on social media sparked a wave of compassion and generosity, resulting in the construction of a new three-roomed house for him and his family.

From a humble hut to a brand-new house, Mfutye’s life has been transformed in ways he never thought possible.

Mkhanyiseli Mfutye at home. (LULAMILE FENI)

It is not just the physical change that is remarkable — but also the impact it has on his dignity, confidence and sense of belonging.

“But more than just a new home, Nja has been given a new lease on life, filled with dignity, pride and a sense of belonging and to support people living with autism,” Zilindlovu said.

Mfutye has captured the hearts of many social media users through his videos, but behind his playful videos lies a sad story of resilience, hardship and an urgent cry for help.

Living in a crumbling hut with his sister, Nombuyiselo, 45, and five children, he was often the target of cruel jokes and exclusion.

He was forced to drop out of school when he was young after enduring relentless bullying due to his disability.

Zilindlovu shared the struggles Mfutye faced, which forced him to isolate himself from interaction with people.

“Mkhanyiseli is human like anyone and needs to be treated with respect.

“That he is living with autism needs all of us to support him as the community, learn to live with people with his condition and learn from him.”

The name Nja?

“His late brother used to call me Inja yam — meaning my buddy and Mkhanyiseli inherited it,” he said.

Zilindlovu started a campaign to raise funds in August.

“I knew Nja was a kind soul, deserving of love and respect. I could not stand seeing him suffer anymore,” Zilindlovu said.

Zilindlovu took to social media, sharing Mfutye’s story on September 30 and asking for help to build the family a house.

The response was overwhelming. In November, enough money was raised to build a R150,000 brick house.

“People have been amazingly welcoming, opening their hands and massively supporting the initiative as if it was something they have all been waiting for.

“The house is of good quality, built by experienced builders. I [wanted a] house that will stand even if both of us are no more,” he said.

“His dignity has been restored. Everyone deserves respect, regardless of their abilities.”

Construction of the house was finished last week.

But Zilindlovu said there was still work to be done.

Fish has given us a new lease on life. We are forever grateful for his kindness and generosity. [His support] has instilled a sense of belonging, and my brother is thriving — Nombuyiselo

“The house is still lacking in amenities. It only has a bed and TV.

“We need furniture, appliances and other essentials to make life even better.

“We are calling on the community to support us in making Nja’s life even more comfortable,” Zilindlovu said.

Nombuyiselo, overcome with emotion, could not hold back the tears.

“Fish has given us a new lease on life. We are forever grateful for his kindness and generosity. [His support] has instilled a sense of belonging, and my brother is thriving,” she said.

After their parents died, she took full responsibility for her brother.

And Mfutye is enjoying every moment of this.

“Fish is my friend, he takes care of me,” he said.

Daily Dispatch