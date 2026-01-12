Suspect to appear in Makhanda court over teen’s murder

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A young man arrested in connection with the murder of 16-year-old Linomtha Skeyi is expected to appear in the Makhanda magistrate’s court on Monday.

The 21-year-old suspect handed himself over to the police in Joza on Friday, as the investigation into the teenager’s death intensified.

Social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta welcomed the arrest, commending the police for their swift and dedicated response.

Linomtha’s body was discovered on Christmas Day in an open field behind the social development department offices in Joza.

She had been reported missing on Christmas Eve.

Describing the case as devastating, Fanta extended her condolences to the bereaved family.

“This is a deeply tragic situation that has left our community in mourning.

“The loss of a young life is a profound tragedy that resonates throughout our society,” she said.

Fanta praised the work of the police, particularly the Joza SAPS, for ensuring that a suspect was now in custody.

“Their commitment to seeking justice for Linomtha is commendable, and I am grateful for their efforts in bringing the suspect into custody,” Fanta said.

The motive for the murder has not yet been established. Fanta urged the public to allow the investigation to continue without speculation.

She confirmed that the suspect was set to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Fanta call on parents and communities to play an active role in protecting children.

She said the killing highlighted the vulnerability of young people and the need for vigilance, community involvement and co-operation with law enforcement and social services.

The MEC said efforts would continue to strengthen programmes aimed at safeguarding children.

“Let us honour Linomtha’s memory by standing together to ensure that such tragedies do not happen again.”

