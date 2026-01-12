‘There is always hope’: Sadag says mental health support for matrics under results pressure is available

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sadag says it consistently sees a spike in calls from pupils and parents in the days leading up to and after the release of matric results. File photo.

With matric results set to be released today, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) says it has strengthened its support services amid growing concern about the emotional toll the period takes on pupils and their families.

In a statement released on Friday, Sadag said it consistently sees a spike in calls from pupils and parents in the days leading up to and after the release of results.

“Each year Sadag receives an increase in calls from pupils and parents struggling to cope with the uncertainty surrounding results. There is a deep concern about the emotional toll this period can take, especially for young people who have faced an intense year of studying, exams and expectations,” the organisation said.

This comes as the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) matric results were announced today, with individual results available from January 13.

The department of basic education (DBE) will also announce its matric results today, with results accessible from January 13.

Sadag said its toll-free, 24-hour helplines and WhatsApp chat services will be fully operational on results day to provide immediate guidance and reassurance.

“In the days and weeks after results are released, the organisation will continue to help pupils and families process their emotions, explore next steps and find hope through second-chance options and ongoing support,” said Sadag.

To further assist pupils, Sadag has launched a matric results online toolkit available on its website.

The free digital resource is designed to support young people through the emotions and decisions that accompany results day.

“It includes helpful videos, easy-to-read articles and practical mental health brochures offering guidance on managing anxiety, preparing emotionally for results and exploring next steps calmly and confidently,” the organisation said.

Sadag is encouraging pupils to take proactive steps to protect their mental wellbeing, including preparing emotionally for results day, separating academic results from self-worth, limiting social media use to avoid harmful comparisons and planning for different outcomes such as remarking, rewriting, bridging courses, TVET colleges or alternative study pathways.

Pupils are urged to reach out early to a parent, teacher, friend or counsellor if anxiety becomes overwhelming.

Sadag’s project manager for education, Roshni Parbhoo-Seetha, said matric results are often perceived as a defining moment in a young person’s life.

“For many young people, matric results are seen as a once-in-a-lifetime judgment of their ability, intelligence and future,” she said.

“It becomes a national event filled with pressure from family, teachers, peers and social media. When results are tied to shame, disappointment or fear of letting others down, anxiety can easily turn into feelings of hopelessness,” she said.

Offer support without pressure and remind pupils anxiety at this time is completely normal — Counselling psychologist Dylan Benyon

Parbhoo-Seetha said the organisation is supporting pupils, parents and teachers before, during and after results day, with counsellors providing a listening ear for anyone feeling anxious or overwhelmed in the lead-up.

Counselling psychologist Dylan Benyon said parents and teachers play a critical role during this time.

“For parents and teachers, the best thing you can say is ‘I’m here for you’. Offer support without pressure and remind pupils anxiety at this time is completely normal,” he said.

“Celebrate the effort, not only the outcome, because hard work and resilience matter far more than a single grade” he said.

Sadag offers free, confidential, 24-hour support for pupils, parents and teachers nationwide, with trained counsellors available to provide emotional support and practical guidance through these channels:

Telephone 0800 567 567 (24/7)

WhatsApp chat 087 163 2030 (8am–5pm)

SMS: Text “Help” to 31393 and a counsellor will call back.

Parbhoo-Seetha said: “We want young people to know there is always help and always hope. If you’re feeling anxious or scared, talk about it early. You don’t have to wait for a crisis. There is someone ready to listen and help you find your way forward.”

TimesLIVE