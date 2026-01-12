Tour guide brings history and culture of Mdantsane to the world

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mdantsane-based tourist guide Cebo Mzanywa, popularly known as Cebo Lawu, is carving a new path for township tourism in Buffalo City.

Cebo Mzanywa grew up in Mdantsane, a township steeped in history, culture and stories.

Today, the 40-year-old father of one spends his days sharing the heart and soul of Mdantsane with visitors from near and far.

Mzanywa, known as Cebo Lawu, is the brains behind Inferno Tours.

In 2025, he launched his Township Tours programme to show what the township has to offer and to unlock economic opportunities for locals.

He said he was inspired by what was achieved in Soweto with Vilakazi Street, one of SA’s most well-known streets and a popular tourist attraction.

“Mdantsane is the second biggest township in the country. We want it to reach a level where visitors talk about it, experience it, and carry its story with them,” he said.

Mzanywa said his work focused on highlighting Mdantsane’s cultural heritage sites but also the lesser-known attractions around the township, the Buffalo City Metro and surrounding areas.

“I’ve always been passionate about tourism and telling our stories in a way that benefits our people.

“Township Tours is about marketing what we already have and creating opportunities where people live.”

To create an authentic township experience for visitors, Mzanywa works with locals to bring the tour to life.

Local artist Zanele Mbiza leads art workshops and exhibitions at the Mdantsane Art Centre, where her work and mentorship inspire emerging artists.

“Art is one of the strongest voices in Mdantsane, as it reflects who we are and where we come from,” Mzanywa said.

Cultural historian Lisolethu Ngemntu provides historical context during visits to significant sites, sharing stories about Mdantsane’s heritage and its role in SA’s social and political history.

Culinary expert Iminathi Booi introduces visitors to local food culture through cooking demonstrations and tastings at popular shisanyama spots, offering insight into traditional dishes and the importance of communal dining.

“Food is culture. Through food, people connect to the township’s identity,” he said.

A hidden gem on the local food scene, Mzanywa said, was Ncuthu group cuisine and grill in NU12.

“It has a sophisticated setup, giving both African and Western experience.”

The tour features key sites in the township, including Cecilia Makiwane Hospital which was named after SA’s first registered black professional nurse.

Visitors learn about the hospital’s history and its ongoing role in community health care.

“This place carries deep historical value and speaks to resilience and progress in black health care.”

The tour also makes a stop at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium, where Mzanywa highlights the sporting talent born in the township and the importance of youth development.

Mdantsane’s sporting history is a rich one, with the township being home to some of the country’s top sportsmen and women.

It is known as the Boxing Mecca having producing champions including the legendary Nkosana “Happyboy” Mgxaji, Welcome Ncita, Vuyani Bungu and Zolani Tete to name a few.

“Sport plays a major role in keeping young people focused and united.”

For the more adventurous, there are quad bike and hiking activities at the Bridle Drift Dam.

Mzanywa is a trained tourist guide, having completed his initial training at Tourism Shine, a Mdantsane-based company under the guidance of Zelda Citwa.

“One of my biggest goals is to see tourism change the economic landscape of our townships,” he said.

“If we can reduce unemployment and inspire young people to see tourism as a career, then we are moving in the right direction.”

In 2020, he enhanced his skills through a department of tourism programme specialising in cultural tourism and basic Mandarin language training.

“These initiatives gave me both the certification and confidence to push tourism at a grassroots level, and they helped me understand how local tourism can attract both domestic and international visitors,” Mzanywa said.

Beyond guided tours, Inferno Tours also works with unemployed volunteers who aspire to become professional tourist guides, providing them with exposure and practical experience in the field.

Mzanywa has also expanded his platform through a podcast titled Inferno Plug, launched in 2025, where he shares tourism-related information, community stories and insights aimed at promoting local travel.