Day of culinary discovery looms at Mdantsane Food Expo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Organisers of Mdantsane Food Expo and members of Street Chefs,Mfuneko Mtshewu and Mangaliso Madubela. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mdantsane is gearing up for its first-ever Mdantsane Food Expo, set to take place on January 31 along the Qumza Highway near the taxi rank.

The event promises a day of culinary discovery, community celebration and economic opportunity for local food entrepreneurs.

It aims to highlight home-grown talent, showcasing everything from traditional favourites to innovative new flavours rooted in Eastern Cape culture.

Organisers say the expo will bring together a diverse range of food vendors, producers and artisans from Mdantsane and the surrounding areas, offering residents and visitors a chance to sample a wide variety of dishes.

One of the organisers, Mangaliso Madubela from Mdantsane Street Chefs, said the idea was born out of a need to create more exposure for small businesses in the area.

“We discovered that small businesses around Mdantsane do not have enough exposure to showcase their services,” Madubela said.

“So we wanted to bring businesses together and network with local residents, and also give them a platform for advertising their businesses.”

He said about 20 businesses had already expressed interest in participating.

“We offer outdoor cookouts such as spit braai, fish braai and potjiekos.

“Some will be offering sandwiches and hamburgers, while others will be offering traditional dishes such as samp and beans, tripe and more.

“There will be a variety of dishes to try out.”

Madubela said the organisers were looking at making the expo a long-term event, with plans to host it quarterly.

“The businesses will be selling their dishes and will benefit from the revenue they make on the day,” he said.

“Our mission is to introduce small businesses to a big crowd, because the township is big and residents will be well informed about which businesses are based in which unit within Mdantsane.”

The expo will take place alongside the main road in the township, with a section of the road to be closed off to allow vendors to set up their cooking stations.

“We have already spoken to Buffalo City municipality law enforcement regarding the road closure, and they have promised us it will be done,” Madubela said.

“We have also ensured that businesses without health permits will get temporary permits in order for them to comply with BCM regulations.”

He said safety and security would be prioritised, with the organisers working closely with local community crime forums to guard vehicles and ensure the safety of residents and visitors.

“People can expect a day filled with entertainment. There will be no entry fee, but people will spend on buying different dishes.

“They must bring their camp chairs and enjoy salivating meals.

“The event will not only be about eating.

“There will also be educational programmes, where business owners will be informed about how to access funding, and revellers will be taught how to pair different spices with different meats.”

Mdantsane Street Chefs has been operating for a decade.

Along with Mfuneko Mtshewe and Vuyani Nkinqa, Madubela runs a business that specialises in outdoor cooking for functions.

“We are hoping for sponsorships, so we can grow the expo and also help small businesses grow,” he said.

“So far, there are potential sponsors in the pipeline.”