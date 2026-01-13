Eastern Cape schools shine in IEB matric exams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape independent schools have again excelled in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, chalking up dozens of subject distinctions, with several pupils making it into the country’s top achiever positions.

East London’s Merrifield College achieved a 100% pass rate as well as 100% bachelor’s degree pass rate.

Of its 70 matric pupils, 15 (21%) achieved an A aggregate and 46 pupils (65%) achieved an average aggregate of more than 70%.

There were 175 distinctions from the 70 pupils.

Top achievers were Igor Karbowy and Neo Jordaan, who both achieved eight distinctions.

In addition, Igor was placed in the top 1% nationally for further studies mathematics standard.

Three pupils achieved full houses of seven distinctions: Khazimla Gwentshe, Holly Webb and Cade Staffen.

Ciara Hart, Lulo Nogaga, Amara Odugwu and Kyra Strauss each achieved six distinctions while Brad Blom, Noah Honey, Isabel Noble, Kirsty Olivier and Alison Wheatley each achieved five.

Kingswood College in Makhanda achieved a 100% pass rate and a 91% bachelor’s degree pass rate.

The school’s 2025 dux, Angus Brown, led the charge with eight distinctions, including further studies mathematics.

He was joined by Aimee Newcombe, who also achieved eight distinctions.

Both had averages of more than 90% and both were in the top 5% nationally and listed as IEB outstanding achievers.

Newcombe was in the top 1% of pupils for four subjects and Brown for two.

Among Kingswood’s remaining 88 matric pupils, five achieved seven distinctions (Josie Field, Josh Loon, Nkiyasi Shordries, Katherine Hopes and Bronwyn Wilson), and three achieved six distinctions (Josie Opperman, Andrew Woods and Reece Coetzer).

Collectively, Kingswood amassed 179 distinctions, with 16 A-aggregates and 34 B-aggregates.

The Diocesan School for Girls (DSG) in Makhanda achieved a 100% pass rate.

Of the 75 candidates, all but one attained a bachelor’s degree pass, the school said.

In total, 67% of the pupils achieved an A or B aggregate.

DSG’s 2025 dux, Zoe van der Walt, achieved an aggregate of 88% and eight distinctions, including further studies mathematics extended.

Angelina Barrow (aggregate 85%) and Emma Short (aggregate 88.7%) also achieved eight distinctions each.

Several pupils were also placed on the IEB Top 1% per-subject: Mihle Silinga for business studies and mathematical literacy, Cassidy Winter for Afrikaans first additional language, Ilaria Steffny for design, Sinovuyo Adam for isiXhosa first additional language, Zoe van der Walt for life orientation, and Grace Boustead for mathematical literacy.

St Andrew’s College in Makhanda achieved a 100% pass rate, with 99% of the 72 boys achieving a bachelor’s degree pass.

Between them, they clocked up 168 distinctions.

Head boy and 2025 dux scholar Alastair de Kock achieved a 93% aggregate, and an extraordinary nine distinctions including further studies physics and further studies mathematics (extended).

He was placed on the IEB outstanding achievement list for achieving within the top 5% in six subjects and achieving a rating level of 7 for life orientation.

He was placed in the top 1% nationally for five subjects.

Two St Andrew’s College pupils (Matthew Kruse and Daniel Meihuizen) achieved eight distinctions:

Thomas Owen-Jones achieved seven distinctions while Aluta Ndebele, from East London, and James Behr, from Cape Town, each achieved six.

The heads of all four schools were thrilled with the results.

Merriefield executive head Dr Guy Harley said their pupils had applied themselves consistently and diligently throughout the year.

“We are immensely proud of them all.”

Kingswood College senior school head of academics, Tracy van Molendorff, praised the group for their commitment and resilience.

“Kingswood College is immensely proud of the exceptional achievements of the matric class of 2025.

“This group of pupils has set a high standard of academic excellence.

“Their results reflect not only their dedication, perseverance, and resilience, but also the unwavering commitment of our teaching staff and the strong support of their parents.”

DSG’s new head, Dr Sally James, said: “The Class of 2025’s results reflect not only their determination and hard work, but also the deep commitment of the teachers and staff who have supported them throughout their journey.”

SAC head Tom Hamilton congratulated staff and pupils on the results

“We are exceptionally proud of the Class of 2025. Their results reflect not only academic excellence at the top end but also resilience and growth across the board.”

