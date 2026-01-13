Foundation founder publishes book with advice on how to raise children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Inkanyezi Matshamba Foundation founder Ntombozuko Matshamba has drawn on her experience of working with children to publish a practical guide aimed at helping parents and communities better understand young people.

Matshamba, 38, has been running her nonprofit organisation since 2023.

The youth-focused foundation campaigns for children’s rights and wellbeing in communities where young people face social and emotional challenges.

Her work, she said, had given her insight into issues preventing children from living productive and fulfilled lives — and into the difficulties parents faced in supporting them.

These experiences have now been compiled into a new book, Inkanyezi – The Star: Empowering Young Minds, which she describes as a guide to nurturing leadership and emotional resilience in young people.

“We explore the unique needs of boys, girls and parentless children,” she said.

“We examine the critical role of families and communities in shaping leaders and highlight the urgent need for mentorship, emotional awareness and intentional character formation.”

Matshamba said the book did not only highlight problems, but also offered practical solutions drawn from her direct work with children.

She said many young people turned to drugs and substance abuse because they lacked emotional support, guidance and safe spaces to express themselves.

The book aimed to help families and communities raise children who did not see harmful behaviour as an escape.

Matshamba has also drawn on her experience as author of the award-winning book, U Mabuy’ Ekwendeni, which she said helped her approach the new project with greater depth and maturity.

She said Inkanyezi – The Star focused mainly on teenagers, an age group she described as especially vulnerable to peer pressure and negative influences.

If not dealt with at a young age, these issues can later contribute to gender-based violence and femicide — Ntombozuko Matshamba

In addition to leadership development, the book addresses rejection, self-worth and emotional regulation.

Matshamba said unresolved rejection could later manifest in harmful ways, including feelings of dominance and an inability to accept boundaries.

“If not dealt with at a young age, these issues can later contribute to gender-based violence and femicide,” she said.

She said the book was written to help parents understand the emotional world of their children, so that solutions could be realistic and rooted in empathy.

“My goal is to break down the struggles children face in a way parents can relate to and respond to,” she said.

