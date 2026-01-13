From rural Mthatha to finalist in national pageant

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Asisipho Kwasa Dyosi at the Miss Grand South Africa finals, where she competed as a finalist while advancing her work in youth development, entrepreneurship, and storytelling. Picture: SUPPLIED

Anesipho Kwasa Dyosi grew up in the deep rural areas of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, where community life was close but opportunities often felt far away.

Resources were limited, and access to platforms that could nurture talent was scarce.

Those early experiences shaped how she understands people and struggle and gave her a voice.

Now she has been chosen as one of the 28 finalists for Miss Grand South Africa. A winner is expected to be crowned in June.

“Community was everything, but everything felt distant,” she said.

Her move to Cape Town in 2019 marked a turning point. She arrived with no financial backing, carrying only ideas and ambition.

Over time, the city exposed her to wider networks, institutions and ways of thinking that helped turn what once felt impossible into practical work.

“I came to Cape Town empty-handed with only dreams that seemed impossible, and Cape Town gave me platforms to turn all of them into reality.”

I came to Cape Town empty-handed with only dreams that seemed impossible, and Cape Town gave me platforms to turn all of them into reality.

Now 24, Dyosi holds two qualifications from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) and is completing a postgraduate diploma in entrepreneurship at the same institution.

Alongside her studies, she works as a creative entrepreneur, author and youth development advocate.

Her relationship with creativity began long before formal education.

She describes herself as a praise poet, rooted in oral tradition. Writing, she says, is not something she forces.

“Creative expression is spiritual to me. I connect with people, I observe, I resonate, and then I come back to a full page of a structured poem as if I gave it a thought.”

Storytelling, for her, also carries responsibility.

Her recently published children’s novel, titled Kwasa Finds Her Voice, focuses on teaching young people to speak up.

“We live in a world where people get abused at a young age and only get to speak when they are adults because they didn’t know how to speak about it.”

The book was written to address that silence early.

Much of Dyosi’s work is shaped by her own experiences of feeling unheard.

“Half of my life, I felt underestimated, especially as a young girl.”

Those experiences pushed her to question who is listened to and who is ignored.

Writing became a way to reclaim her voice and encourage others to do the same, particularly young people who feel unsafe or unseen.

That commitment extends beyond books.

Dyosi is the founder and coach of United We Stand Academy, a nonprofit organisation that offers free modelling and personal development programmes to young people.

Access, she says, was the starting point.

“I know first-hand how cost can be a barrier. Making the programmes free was a deliberate decision.”

Through the academy, she also supports participants with competition preparation, providing dresses, makeup and hair at no cost.

“I know how painful it is to limit yourself because of your financial situation,” Dyosi said.

Running a free organisation comes with challenges.

Securing a training venue remains one of the biggest.

CPUT has often provided space, but disruptions at the institution affect the programme.

Without rental income or stable sponsorships, sustainability is a constant concern.

Alongside the academy, Dyosi runs Kude Kwasa, a clothing brand. Its name means “finally dawn arrived”.

The brand reflects survival after hardship.

“It represents the moment light enters after a long season of darkness. It is a declaration that I made it.”

In 2026, Dyosi became a finalist for Miss Grand South Africa.

She views the title as a tool rather than a destination.

“It gives me a platform to amplify the work I am already doing.”

Looking ahead, her aim remains grounded.

“I want young people to see that their background does not determine their future.

“Even from the darkest places, light can still be born.”

Her journey continues to be shaped by work, patience, and purpose, rather than quick success.

Daily Dispatch