GNU ministers ‘blow R450m on travel spree’ in 18 months’: ActionSA

The GNU was established after the May 2024 national elections, where the ANC lost its outright majority.

Ministers in the government of national unity (GNU) have spent about R450m of taxpayers’ money on travel and accommodation during their first 18 months in office.

These figures were revealed by ActionSA using data compiled from the party’s “GNU performance tracker” and replies to questions in parliament. The party noted this total is expected to rise as more parliamentary replies are submitted.

The GNU was established after the May 2024 national elections, where the ANC lost its outright majority. The cabinet includes ministers from a coalition of parties, including the ANC, DA, PA, and the IFP.

According to the data, the human settlements department led the spending at R32.98m, followed closely by the water and sanitation department at R29.57m.

Other notable expenses include:

women, youth, and persons with disabilities: R25.27m;

forestry, fisheries and the environment: R24.41m; and

The Presidency (Cyril Ramaphosa’s office): R24.17m.

ActionSA MP Alan Beesley described the figures as a “damning picture of executive indulgence”.

“At a time of deep economic crisis, with 12-million South Africans unemployed and essential public services severely lacking, this level of spending reflects an alarming profligacy and an out-of-touch misuse of taxpayer funds.”

He said a culture of excess is evident in specific expenses that appear grossly disproportionate to their duration or public value. For example, the office of trade, industry, and competition minister Parks Tau reportedly spent R2.12m on a three-night stay in New York in September 2024 and a further R1.5m for a one-week trip to Washington DC in July 2024.

Deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi spent more than R650,000 on local car rentals in his first eight months, while his since-axed colleague, Andrew Whitfield, spent R530,000 — ActionSA MP Alan Beesley

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s office also reportedly spent R2.12m for three nights in New York, R1.33m for two days in Brazil and R1.18m for one week in the UK.

The data further revealed that the women, youth and persons with disabilities department spent about R5m on international flight tickets since the new administration took office.

Beesley also highlighted significant spending by various deputy ministers.

“Deputy minister Zuko Godlimpi spent more than R650,000 on local car rentals in his first eight months, while his since-axed colleague, Andrew Whitfield, spent R530,000.”

In the health department, the deputy minister’s office reportedly spent R1.05m on a four-day trip to Japan. Home affairs records show that between July and November last year, the deputy minister spent nearly four times more than the minister on local travel and 37% more on international trips.

ActionSA has introduced the “Cut Cabinet Perks Bill” and a Constitutional Amendment Bill aimed at reducing the size of the cabinet and stripping away expensive ministerial benefits.

