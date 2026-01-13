Mandela School in Mvezo achieves 91.7% pass rate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Mandela School for Science and Technology in Mvezo, outside Mthatha, said it was aiming for a 100% pass rate in 2026. Stock photo.

The Mandela School for Science and Technology in Mvezo, outside Mthatha, has recorded a 91.7% pass rate in the 2025 matric examinations, up from 90% last year.

However, the achievement comes at a time of mourning for the community following the death of village matriarch Nolusapho Mandela-Perry, the mother of Mvezo traditional leader Mandla Mandela, president Nelson Mandela’s eldest grandson.

A total of 97 pupils wrote, with 90 passing.

The school said it was aiming for a 100% pass rate in 2026.

Mandela-Perry, who died on Sunday, will be buried at the Mvezo Great Place on Saturday.

Because the community is still observing mourning protocols, the school’s celebration was moved to Mthatha and was led by the principal.

Principal Mthandwa Sincuba said the school had dedicated the achievement to Mandela-Perry, who, together with her son Mandla, had played a significant role in supporting the school.

“We are honouring her legacy through our success. This is for the late Mam’ uNolusapho, who, together with Nkosi Mandla Mandela, has been a pillar of strength for our school,” Sincuba said.

The school was established to provide science, mathematics and technology-focused education to pupils from the surrounding rural areas.

It was opened in 2014 and produced its first matric class in 2016.

In 2024, of the 71 pupils who wrote, 38 obtained bachelor’s passes, which the school said had motivated the 2025 class.

The school operates as a science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) institution.

It has benefited from partnerships, including with Siemens, which helped fund its facilities.

These include science laboratories and infrastructure designed to support practical learning.

Deputy principal Ntombozuko Mkizwana received the National Best Teacher Award in 2024, and later that year was honoured in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with an African Union Continental Award for Rural Education.

The award recognised her work in under-resourced schools over nearly three decades.

Sincuba said the school remained focused on maintaining and improving its academic standards.

“We want to continue improving our results and giving learners from this area opportunities through education,” he said.

