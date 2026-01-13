Ngolo pupil dreaming big after scoring spot at Oprah Winfrey academy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isivile Jamjam, a young learner from a rural area, smiles proudly after being accepted into the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, where she hopes to pursue her dream of becoming a doctor. Picture:ZUBENAM MHLATHI

A 12-year-old pupil from Ngolo, outside Mthatha, will start grade 8 on a high after earning a spot at the prestigious Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls.

Isivile Jamjam jetted off from the Mthatha Airport on Saturday amid ululation, music and tears of joy from her parents, former principal and other members of the community who gave her a celebratory send-off.

Isivile has big dreams of one day becoming a medical doctor and saving lives.

She credited her former teachers for helping her to do well in and have a passion for mathematics and English, the two subjects that scored her a spot at the sought-after school.

“I am today so passionate about mathematics and English because of my teachers.

“They helped me a lot because they [subjects] were a requirement needed for me to open new doors for myself,” she said.

Her dedication to her studies saw her being named as one of three Eastern Cape pupils who have been accepted to the Oprah Winfrey academy in Gauteng.

“This is such a huge opportunity for me to pursue my dreams and make my parents proud, and my teachers, who gave me such an amazing opportunity to have a better education,” Isivile said.

The academy was established in 2007 to help empower young women from underprivileged backgrounds with world-class education and leadership opportunities.

It is known for nurturing future leaders through academic excellence, discipline and service.

Isivile’s father, Mzoxolo Jamjam, expressed joy at the incredible opportunity afforded to his daughter.

“I see God in all this, and this makes me very happy as a parent that wants what is best for his child.

“I don’t really have perfect words to express my joy.

“May my child study very hard to be a better person tomorrow.

“I hope she will focus on only her books and make us proud, not only us but also the community she comes from, and be able to give back,” he said.

Nyandeni Local Municipality mayor Viwe Ndamase said the municipality was proud to celebrate the achievements of its people, especially children who showed dedication to their education.

“We enjoy the successes ... of our own people, we are always together, whether our people are celebrating or in despair.

“We’re here as the municipality to celebrate this achievement because out of three kids in the Eastern Cape that have been accepted in this school, one of them will be coming from our municipality,” Ndamase said.

He promised that the municipality would assist Isivile and her family with any resources she needed to pursue her studies.

“We will hear from the family as to what kind of assistance they need and meet them halfway on the needs of the child if there are any,” he said.

Ngolo Primary School principal Sikhona Mbalo said he and the school were immensely proud of Isivile’s achievement.

He said he was not surprised that she had been selected because of her leadership qualities.

“She is very attentive, disciplined, and a child who knows what to say at what time.”

He said the opportunity was also a testament to the fact that teachers had a great impact on communities and development.

Isivile encouraged her peers to focus on their studies and believe that what seemed impossible was achievable.

“I’m going to study harder now and I would like my peers to prioritise their education more than anything else.”