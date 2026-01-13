Police name four suspects killed in shootouts

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The four suspects killed in shootouts with police on three consecutive days between Thursday and Saturday have been named.

Police spokesperson Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said Mathongo Menye, 45, from Mqhekezweni in the Bhityi area, was shot dead between Cicirha and the Mthatha Airport on Thursday.

“He is a taxi owner from Mqhekezweni Location,” she said.

The Mthatha businessman owned a number of buses and taxis and was a member of the ANC in Mqhekwezweni in the Bhityi area.

He was applauded by his community for fighting crime and instilling order in the crime-ravaged area.

The police’s specialised Tactical Response Team members shot dead the Mthatha businessman — a member of the Mthatha Owners’ Association affiliated to the Border Alliance Taxi Association — at about 12.45pm.

He was driving a white Toyota Hilux.

Nearly three hours later, at 3.30pm, Olwethu Nkanyiso, 37, was shot dead near Ngcobo.

“TRT members from Mthatha, acting on intelligence regarding a Toyota Fortuner linked to suspected extortionists targeting foreign national shops, responded swiftly,” Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said.

“Upon arrival at a spaza shop where suspects had been dropped off, the suspects fled on foot.

“One suspect was fatally wounded after he opened fire on the pursuing officers. An unlicensed firearm was recovered at the scene,” she said.

On Friday, Malibongwe Bango, 45, of Lujecweni village in Nqqeleni, died in a shootout with police on the R61 near Mthatha.

“He was allegedly carrying an unlicensed firearm,” she said.

Wanted suspect Simphiwe Khwatsha, 33, died in a shootout at Etwa Location outside Qumbu at about 7.15pm on Saturday.

“The Tactical Response Team conducted a follow-up operation to arrest a wanted suspect who was sought for a series of crimes involving attempted murders, murders and stock theft.

A warrant of arrest was out after he failed to appear in court for a case involving the possession of an unlicensed firearm.

Police proceeded to his house and he came out and allegedly started shooting.

“They swiftly struck back and the suspect was shot and died on the scene,” Gantana said.

Police recovered an unlicensed 9mm pistol with an erased serial number and a magazine with ammunition.

An inquest docket has been opened.

