Retired East London cop in hiding after surviving shooting

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A retired East London police officer has gone into hiding after being shot multiple times at his home in what police believe may have been a targeted attack.

A retired East London police officer has gone into hiding after being shot multiple times at his home in what police believe may have been a targeted attack.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the 68-year-old man, who cannot be named for safety reasons, was outside his residence in iLitha township near Ntabozuko (formerly Berlin) when an unknown man opened fire on him.

The shooting took place at about 7pm on Tuesday last week.

“The suspect shot the victim several times before fleeing the scene on foot,” Gantana said.

She said the retired officer was seriously wounded and was taken to a nearby medical facility for urgent treatment.

“Police have commenced with initial investigative actions, including gathering forensic evidence and pursuing all available leads to identify and apprehend the suspect.”

A case of attempted murder has been opened.

An officer close to the investigation said on Friday that the victim was now in hiding at a safe location.

“We have no suspects at the moment, and investigators have not received much detail for the case because the victim is in a safe place.

“We have not taken any statements from him because he said he is in hiding. Basically, we will have to wait for him until he is back.”

We have not taken any statements from him because he said he is in hiding. Basically, we will have to wait for him until he is back.

The officer said police would continue pursuing all leads in the interim.

The gunshot victim had served as a court officer before his retirement.

Efforts to reach him were unsuccessful and members of his family declined to comment.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said violent crime had increased in the township.

“There’s been a series of [violent incidents] here in iLitha.

“Last year in November, the forum [allegedly] beat and killed two people; then this shooting, and now a woman [allegedly] stabbed and killed another woman over something that happened while they were drinking.

“From what I have observed throughout December, there’s a lot of alcohol abuse.

“People don’t care, nor do they have an eye on the future. There is lawlessness and authorities do nothing about that.

“Recently we have had network, water and electricity problems, all of which have been ongoing for the past three years,” the resident said.

In November, four people aged between 36 and 49 were arrested in connection with an alleged mob attack in the area in which three men were killed and one was injured.

Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened after the incident, which occurred on a weekend in the early hours.

Four men, all aged 30, were allegedly assaulted by community members.

“Two men were certified dead at the scene while the other two were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where one of them died,” police said at the time.

An investigation by members of the provincial serious and violent crime unit led to the arrest of the suspects.

“It has become a community riddled with unemployment, which has been the catalyst for the rise of amaphara [criminals], alcohol abuse and unplanned pregnancies,” the resident said.

Daily Dispatch