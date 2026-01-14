Tabase school still counting cost of traumatic loss of pupils in floods

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The devastating floods that swept through Mthatha in June, claiming 104 lives — including 10 pupils from Jumba Senior Secondary School in Tabase — have left a lasting mark on the school.

Three pupils from the school miraculously survived after being swept away by the floodwaters. But the trauma of the disaster has afffected teaching, learning and ultimately the matric results.

The school recorded a 13% decline in its 2025 matric pass rate.

“The waters that ravaged Mthatha took more than just lives — they took the school’s momentum,“ deputy principal Nosipho Nodada said.

“The trauma of that day has had a lasting impact on the school’s matric results.

“The results tell a story of interrupted dreams, with a 13% decline from 2024’s 90.6% pass rate.

“Out of 127 pupils who wrote, only 98 passed, a pass rate of 77.16% — a decline from 90.6% in 2024.

“The trauma and loss our learners experienced took a toll on our performance.

“The floods were a disaster for our school. The impact of the floods is still being felt.

“We are looking at ways to support our learners and improve moving forward.”

Nodada said the school had hoped for better outcomes.

“If it was not for the floods, we could have achieved so much better,” she said.

They had to work as teachers and also play roles as social workers

She said there had been insufficient counselling support for pupils and teachers after the tragedy.

Nodada said teachers had been forced to juggle their teaching duties with the emotional demands of supporting traumatised pupils.

“They had to work as teachers and also play roles as social workers,” she said.

For some families, the wait for results was filled with anxiety.

Mivuyo Zwelibanzi and his mother, Noligwa, from Nelson Mandela Park near Mthatha, said they could not sleep on Monday night as they waited for the results.

They broke down in tears after learning, through the Daily Dispatch, that Mivuyo had passed.

“I am happy that my son has passed. I was crossing fingers. The year 2025 has not been a good year for the school,” his mother said.

Despite the pain, some pupils managed to excel.

Gwiba Khiza, 17, achieved four distinctions and plans to study medicine.

“This was a terrible year. I had a friend who died in the flood. In fact, that affected my performance.

“I was aiming for seven distinctions and I missed some with a few points.

“The year 2025 was a bad year for the school. But despite that I am happy that I have passed.

“I just wanted to make my family proud. The support from my teachers and friends helped me push through,” Gwiba said.

Phike Esihle obtained three distinctions and plans to study nursing.

Others, however, are struggling to process the outcome.

“It is tough, man. We lost friends, and it feels like our future is slipping away,” Zolile, who received a higher certificate pass, said.

The school recorded 49 bachelor’s passes, 32 diploma passes and 17 higher certificate passes.

Daily Dispatch