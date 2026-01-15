Artisan skills training a lifeline for unemployed people in KSD

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Azile Makiva graduated with a Bachelor of Administration degree back in 2023, she was hopeful it was the start of better things to come.

After failing to find a job, she eventually was offered short-term employment as an education assistant at a junior secondary school in the middle of 2025.

But Makiva found herself having to look for another job after her contract ended in November.

Not one to give up, the 28-year-old from Qokolweni village, Mthatha, now dreams of one day owning her own plumbing company and offering employment opportunities to other young people in a similar position.

Makiva is among more than 200 people from Mthatha and surrounding areas in the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality (KSD) who have been chosen to undergo training at the Ekurhuleni Artisans and Skills Training College.

Established in 2006, the college equips trainees with practical artisanal skills in trades such as welding, plumbing, bricklaying and boilermaking.

An elated Makiva said this week that she now hoped to learn more about plumbing so she could become self-employed.

“Obviously when you get a qualification, the expectation is that you must be able to contribute something towards making the life of your family better,” she said.

“I became worried when I could not secure employment. I know I am very good with my hands.

“I chose plumbing because I believe there is a high demand for such skills.

“I want to have my own company one day which can employ a lot of struggling young people.”

Another trainee, Nosethu Qobola, has chosen to learn about bricklaying.

The 37-year-old married mother of three from Lwandlana village in Ross Mission has been growing vegetables, which she sells, while also sewing clothes to generate an income.

Qobola also often assists her husband, who works as a builder.

“I normally help with mixing cement for him and he focuses on bricklaying.

“But now I will also have an opportunity to learn how to actually build a house. I love learning new skills,” she said.

KSD mayor Nyaniso Nelani said the initiative arose from a commitment made by employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth during a visit to Mthatha in 2025 to advance a “skills revolution” in the area

The municipality also had a memorandum of understanding on the issue with the Ekurhuleni Artisan and Skills Training College.

“The minister made a commitment to work with the municipality on what she described as a skills revolution in this area.

“Apart from having more than 20 years in [teaching] practical skills like plumbing and boilermaking, the college is now addressing getting into imparting training in digital skills and the entire ICT sector.”

Nelani said the college had also entered into partnerships in some Brics countries and had sent about 1,000 young entrepreneurs to China late last year.

“It’s a pilot [project]; they are still coming with something for KSD,” the mayor said.

“No economy can grow without skills and where there is no innovation. For instance, if you talk about plumbing, it has been taken over by foreign nationals in this country.”

The college’s chief operations officer, Ncumisa Petse, said the participants from KSD would be trained in bricklaying, plumbing, the creation of new ventures and garment making.

Unlike most other learnerships, the training was open to people up to the age of 55.

The new venture creation trainees would learn how to register businesses and apply for funding.

After completing the theoretical side of their training, the bricklaying and plumbing trainees would be sent to host employers to learn their trade on the job.

This would assist in providing them with work exposure, Petse said.

The training flows from research conducted by the department of higher education and training through a special projects unit.

According to the unit’s report, welding, plumbing, bricklaying and boilermaking are among the 13 priority trades in SA.

“We offer training with the understanding that these are the skills that are needed in this country,” Petse said.

