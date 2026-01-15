Eastern Cape cyclist on the road to inspiring youth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gqeberha cycling activist Mnkudla Matabeni has transformed his bicycle into a powerful tool for social change.

He has completed multiple long-distance rides across SA to inspire unemployed youth and homeless people to transform their circumstances and work towards a better future.

Matabeni, who hails from Motherwell, said the idea for his Cycling For Change campaign was inspired by his own past struggles and a mindset he once held about poverty.

“I used to think I was poor because I didn’t have what other people have and that I must have those things to be happy and free in life.

“I realised that belief is a myth. It means that with whatever you have, if you want to do something, you can do it.

“It can happen if you make it happen, or it won’t, if you don’t,” Matabeni said.

He recently returned to Gqeberha after completing a gruelling journey from Gqeberha to Durban, then to Johannesburg, to Cape Town, and back to Gqeberha.

The journey, which he undertook without sponsors, support vehicles, or guaranteed accommodation, relied entirely on his resilience, the kindness of strangers and the strength of his message.

“I was aware from the start of the journey that I’m going to meet obstacles on the way, but I’ll have to face them.”

He faced countless challenges that tested him physically and mentally.

One of the most harrowing moments occurred in the Eastern Cape near Kyalakha, when his bicycle broke after a fall during heavy rain.

With his bike damaged and loaded with luggage, he was forced to push it for hours in harsh conditions.

“I was about 50km away from Mthatha, walking and pushing the bike with the big luggage on it, and it was raining so hard.

“I was so wet that when I got to Mthatha, I couldn’t even speak. My body was just vibrating whenever I tried to talk,” he said.

Despite these setbacks, Matabeni said the journey strengthened his belief that people were capable of far more than they allowed themselves to imagine.

In 2026, Matabeni hopes to work with sponsors to grow the Cycle for Change initiative.

“I had a thought of maybe getting some sponsors from big companies ... and wearing brands that brand owners can be confident and proud to support.

“I am going out there telling everyone they don’t need anything to continue growing in life, to take another step forward and improve their lives.

“They only need their awareness, which is their mind, themselves, and what they have,” Matabeni said.

