Eastern Cape records sharp drop in festive road deaths

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Eastern Cape is among five provinces that recorded a decrease in road accident fatalities over the 2025/26 festive season.

The Eastern Cape is among five provinces that recorded a decrease in road accident fatalities over the 2025/26 festive season.

Transport minister Barbara Creecy, releasing the festive report on Thursday, announced the province recorded the highest reduction, followed by the Free State.

Death on our roads is not like old age. There is nothing inevitable or unavoidable about it. — Barbara Creecy, Minister of transport

There were 1,427 fatalities recorded in 1,172 crashes this past festive season in the country.

Provincial transport MEC Xolile Nqatha is expected to unpack the finer details behind the decline, outline the interventions that led to the improved outcomes and share how the province plans to build on these gains going forward on Friday.

In the 2024/25 festive season period, 244 fatalities were recorded in the province, compared to 217 fatalities over the same period in 2023/2024.

“Death on our roads is not like old age. There is nothing inevitable or unavoidable about it. Analysis of reported crashes throughout the year confirms that human behaviour, and particularly reckless driver behaviour, remains the leading cause of road trauma.

“Speeding and drunk driving remain the major causes of road accidents. I have spoken today of how we will continue our enforcement and behaviour change operations. But we have to do more,” Creecy said.

Daily Dispatch