First day of school ‘successful and stressful’

Perivale Primary School pupils at assembly on their first day of school in Cape Town, Western Cape. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER

As children returned to school for the 2026 academic year on Wednesday, the provincial education department said the reopening had largely been successful, despite lingering challenges — most notably the issue of unplaced pupils entering grades 1 and 8.

Education department spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the first day was typically “successful and stressful”.

However, most schools had opened smoothly and without major disruptions.

“There is much to be happy about,” Mtima said.

A recurring challenge was the placement of pupils, which could often be avoided.

He said 849 pupils remained unplaced across four districts — Buffalo City Metro, Nelson Mandela Bay, Sarah Baartman and Chris Hani West — representing 0.05% of pupils in the province.

“We have a problem of parents who want to choose schools for their children against what the department says — of children being placed in a school that is where the child stays, geographically,” Mtima said.

“When the department suggests that parents should take their children elsewhere, they refuse.

“Another issue is that parents want to take their children to expensive, big-name schools, but then struggle to pay the fees.

“They then want to change schools with having a bad record at the first school.”

Despite these challenges, he said the opening of schools had gone well.

A total of 1,747,354 pupils have been placed in schools this year, a decline of about 40,000 from 2025.

South African Democratic Teachers Union provincial secretary Malibongwe Ntame said the union had not received reports of schools lacking learner, teacher support material (LTSM) so teachers were better prepared.

“We are still discussing with the department the quality and quantity of the LTSM provided,” Ntame said.

Ntame also said the school nutrition programme had not posed a problem at the start of the year.

“When the [nutrition] project was introduced in schools, it reduced absenteeism and has assisted in avoiding the issue of late-comings, because every child wants to receive the food,” he said.

“The money for school nutrition has been deposited to schools, meaning that all children will be eating.

“Additionally, we have not yet received calls about children not being picked up by their scholar transports, meaning the departments of education and transport have collaborated well to ensure children are ferried to school.

“We also haven’t received that many reports of break-ins at schools, but we are always urging that there should be more security through CCTV cameras, sensors and panic buttons to strengthen schools in our province.”

Scholar transport concerns had been raised ahead of the reopening, but the department of transport said only a few disruptions were reported.

In Lusikisiki, in the OR Tambo district, two operators allegedly disrupted transport services after claiming they had not been paid.

Provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the matter was being addressed.

“Two operators are reported to have been stopping other operators from ferrying children,” Binqose said.

“But overall, we haven’t had any issues.

“Scholar transport has been a success for the first day back.”

National Association of School Governing Bodies Buffalo City Metro branch chair Thembisa Beula also described the opening day as largely positive.

She echoed Mtima’s call for greater parental responsibility around application deadlines.

Beula said many parents applied too late.

“Parents fail teachers, because everything would go smoothly in schools but parents don’t fetch forms for their children when they are released and it is only now that they come and apply,” Beula said.

She said schools had been spared major disruptions over the holiday period.

“We have sadly lost two teachers who passed away, but we are set to retain last year’s teachers for this year.

“There were also no break-ins in our schools.”

Premier Oscar Mabuyane was in Ngcobo on Wednesday to hand over the new premises for Sitoza Secondary School.

Provincial government spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie said the school had cost R52m and was designed to meet modern learning needs.

“The school boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure tailored for the 21st century learner,” Rantjie said.

“The school was established in 2014 and has been a home to more than 1,500 pupils from local villages, from feeder schools like Zibuthe, Tshapile, Zwelinzima Mbambakazi, Mdanjelwa, Lower Gqaga and Hlopekazi primaries.”

The province’s back-to-school programme began on Wednesday and will run until Friday.

Provincial leaders and MECs are visiting under-resourced schools to provide support, including uniforms, food and learning materials.

Speaking at Tsholomnqa High School, Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku said she wanted to “motivate, encourage and ensure that our learners are adequately prepared for the academic journey ahead”.

“This school has a proud legacy of producing medical doctors, engineers, professionals and leaders who are making meaningful contributions in our country and beyond.

“You have proven that where you come from does not determine how far you can go.

“Dream big, work hard, and remember that your success is not only your personal victory, but a victory for your families, your school, your community and your country.”

Daily Dispatch