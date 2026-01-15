Mbhashe municipality rolls out plan to assist hawkers

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A total of 60 hawkers from Mbhashe’s three towns (Dutywa, Xhora, and Willowvale) are set to receive business support voucher as part of an initiative aimed at assisting informal traders.

A 74-year-old woman from KuTimane village in Dutywa has worked as a hawker for more than a decade.

Thenjiwe Mhlawuli, a single mother of four, sells fruit, towels and socks in town to provide for her children.

Mhlawuli said the money she made went a long way because she could take care of her family.

“My children are unemployed and my grandchildren are at school but are not funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) so I pay rent for them.

“I sometimes use this money to go to the clinic for my check-ups and put food on the table,” she said.

On Wednesday, she was one of the 60 beneficiaries of financial support offered by the Mbhashe Local Municipality.

She expressed gratitude at being one of those that received vouchers.

“I am beyond happy because I will now expand my business by adding new items that I believe will bring me more money,” she said.

Municipal spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti said the municipality rolled out the voucher programme to help local hawkers have access to essential trading inputs, strengthen their businesses and improve income sustainability.

“This initiative is aligned with the municipality’s local economic development strategy as it promotes inclusive economic growth, creates livelihoods and stimulates local economic activity in line with the Integrated Development Plan.

“Each hawker receives a voucher valued at R5,000, which is strictly for business-related purposes.

“The voucher may be used to purchase trading stock, basic equipment and other operational necessities that directly support and improve hawking activities, and may not be exchanged for cash,” Magqwanti said.

Magqwanti said the number of beneficiaries was determined by the available budget, but there were plans to expand the programme and establish partnerships to ensure more hawkers benefited in the coming financial years.

Mayor Samkelo Janda pleaded with the hawkers to attend meetings called by the municipality to discuss crucial matters, including ideas on how they could improve economic growth in their sector and to listen to their needs.

“We did not wake up in the morning and decide that we are giving out these vouchers ... hence I would like to encourage each one of you to attend these meetings when called,” he said.

Dutywa Hawkers’ Association chair Mpumelelo Nogada appreciated the gesture by the municipality, as it would help those hawkers who wanted to add more stock and expand their business but did not have the means.

“We can see how the municipality is now including all those hawkers that have legit paperwork in this programme because in the previous years only a few individuals would benefit,” he said.