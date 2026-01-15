Naptosa urges review of ‘24/7 learning and teaching’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Teachers’ union Naptosa has urged the Eastern Cape education department to review extended school hours, warning they strain mental health and safety.

The term refers to the practice, particularly at high schools, for pupils to spend extended periods in class beyond normal school hours.

It is understood that learning at some schools in the Eastern Cape goes on until as late as 8pm, especially in the run-up to exams, in an effort to improve pass rates.

Naptosa Eastern Cape chief executive Loyiso Mbinda said the extended hours were affecting the mental health of teachers and pupils.

But the province’s education department said on Wednesday the extra classes were decided on by each school’s management team, governing body and parents.

Mbinda said: “Naptosa EC calls on the department of education to review the 24/7 teaching and learning approach, as it places excessive pressure on both learners and teachers.

“Reducing this pressure is essential to safeguarding mental health and wellbeing, which are critical to a sustainable improvement in performance.”

Mbinda said the union was committed to constructive engagement with the department and other stakeholders to strengthen teaching and learning outcomes in the province.

He said when teaching and learning took place seven days a week, the mental health of teachers and pupils suffered.

“The alternative is for teaching and learning during specified times that are reflected [in] the various curriculum policies in the country,” he said.

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said the department supported any initiative that sought to ensure schools performed better.

“It is always the prerogative of the school management team, including the SGB and parents, [for teaching and learning to go beyond the normal schooling hours].

“Although there is no scientific evidence, the majority of schools that engage in learning beyond school hours are performing well.”

Mtima said though extended teaching arrangements had their advantages, they also had a downside, including increasing the likelihood of children and teachers falling victim to crime.

In 2022, three Mgezwa Senior Secondary School grade 12 teachers were shot near Hombe village in Lusikisiki while driving home at about 9pm from a revision camp.

One of the teachers, Aphiwe Qaba, 27, who was severely wounded in the random shooting, died in the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha.

Mkhuseli Sabelo, 35, who was driving, was wounded in the leg, while the third teacher, who was seated in the back, escaped unharmed.

Eastern Cape legislature education portfolio committee chair Monde Sondaba said: “We respect the wellbeing of educators and learners in terms of ... attending to their wellness and mental health.

“What I understand about 24/7 [teaching and learning] is that it is not compulsory or obligatory [and] is a choice of an individual school community.

“I think when that particular determination arrives, they first properly canvass everyone involved and arrive at a consensus.

“It is very difficult to say it is wrong when it is not a policy of the department.”

Children’s rights activist Petros Majola said: “With the normal schooling hours and the results we just received, they would not be possible if learners were to go to school at 8am until 3pm.

“We are there because educators work extra hours; sometimes they sleep [at] schools and sometimes they come to school at 5am.

“I don’t run away from the fact that it’s not a good idea, but we will never get the pass rate we are getting if we decide to work the normal hours.

“We need to monitor the teaching and learning from grade 1 to grade 10 to ensure by the time they get to grade 11 they flow, and we are not worried about getting 87% in grade 12.

“All the stakeholders must play their respective roles.”

The National Association of School Governing Bodies’ Eastern Cape chair, Monga Peter, said extra study initiatives had played a critical role in improving pupils’ performance, particularly when implemented sensitively and with buy-in from the school community.

“Where we will have an issue on these interventions is when they are overdone, such as disregarding health, social and mental health of learners, educators and parents themselves, who are worried about their kids who may have been overworked.”

