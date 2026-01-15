St Martin’s joins elite club with 100% pass rate

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

St Martin’s School in Callaway, Mthatha, has recorded a 100% pass rate in the 2025 National Senior Certificate examinations.

Founded in 1994 by educator Leelamma Philip, the school has shown steady improvement in its matric performance over the past three years.

In 2023, the school recorded a pass rate of 82%. In 2024, this increased to 92%, a 10 percentage-point improvement.

And in 2025, the school achieved a 100% pass rate, an eight-point increase from the previous year.

The school, which has about 700 pupils from grade R to matric, had 47 candidates writing the NSC examinations in 2025.

Within the OR Tambo Inland district, only two schools — St Martin’s School and Bele-Zingcuka Technical College in Tsolo — achieved a 100% pass rate.

Philip passed away in 2023 and did not live to see the school reach this milestone.

Her son, Abraham Philip, who is now the school’s director, said the results reflected the vision on which the institution was founded.

“If my mom was still alive she would be very happy,” Philip said.

“This legacy of excellence was decisively reaffirmed through the school’s results, with the class of 2025 achieving a 100% pass rate — a significant academic milestone for us.”

He said the school remained committed to its founding principles of academic discipline, consistency and the holistic development of pupils.

The class of 2025’s results reflect disciplined learning, dedicated teaching and a shared commitment to excellence — Benard Serunkuma, principal

“This result is the outcome of sustained effort and a clear educational purpose.

“I would like to acknowledge the leadership and dedication of the principal, Benard Serunkuma, and commend the commitment of his management and teaching team.

“Most importantly, we congratulate the St Martin’s class of 2025 for their perseverance, discipline and hard work in achieving this outstanding result,” he said.

Serunkuma said the results reflected careful academic planning and sustained improvement.

“Our school has demonstrated consistent academic growth over the past three years and has now reached a 100% pass rate.

“The class of 2025’s results reflect disciplined learning, dedicated teaching and a shared commitment to excellence,” he said.

He said the quality of the passes further distinguished the school’s performance.

“Of the class of 2025, 49% obtained bachelor’s passes, 40% achieved diploma passes and 11% earned higher certificate passes, ensuring that all learners qualify for admission into tertiary institutions,” Serunkuma said.

The school’s top achiever, Inathi Gqoboka, obtained five distinctions in key subjects, as well as two level six results in languages.

Serunkuma attributed the achievement to the collective effort of pupils, teachers and parents, noting that the school operated as a registered institution under the department of basic education.

He also thanked education development officer Daniels Noko and her team for their support during the academic year.