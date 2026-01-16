Kenny Kunene’s RMK secures Virgin Music distribution deal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Politician-turned-DJ Kenny Kunene is making bold moves in the music industry after his record label, RMK, secured a distribution deal with international powerhouse Virgin Music Group.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Kenny shared his excitement about the milestone, revealing that the deal marks a new chapter for the label and its artists.

“RMK has signed with Virgin Music Group for distribution. I am one of the artists signed to RMK; as you may know, we’ve dropped a single, Hamba, with Theology HD and Soulful G. We are very glad and excited by this move,” said Kunene.

The flamboyant businessman and music executive believes the partnership will open doors not only for established acts but also for emerging talent under the RMK banner.

“I think Virgin Music Group gives opportunities to upcoming artists but also to music stables that speak (to the) development of artists,” he added.

Kunene was also quick to credit RMK CEO Nonkululeko Mathupa for driving the deal and steering the label’s vision forward.

“The CEO of RMK, Ms Nonkululeko Mathupa, has spearheaded this move. She’s leading all of us,” he said.

The deal with Virgin Music Group is expected to strengthen RMK’s presence in the competitive music space while providing its artists with global distribution and growth opportunities. With Hamba already gaining traction, fans can expect more releases and collaborations from the label in the near future.