Death toll in Iran protests over 3,000, rights group says

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A burnt bus lies on the road after unrest sparked by dire economic conditions in a place given as Tehran, Iran, on January 10, 2026, in this screengrab from Iran's state media broadcast footage.

More than 3,000 people have died in Iran’s nationwide protests, rights activists said on Saturday, while a “very slight rise” in internet activity was reported in the country after an eight-day blackout.

The US-based HRANA group said it had verified 3,090 deaths, including 2,885 protesters, after residents said the crackdown appeared to have broadly quelled protests for now and state media reported more arrests.

The capital, Tehran, has been comparatively quiet for four days, said several residents reached by Reuters. Drones were flying over the city, but there were no signs of major protests on Thursday or Friday, said the residents, who asked not to be identified for their safety.

A resident of a northern city on the Caspian Sea said the streets there also appeared calm.

The protests erupted on December 28 over economic hardship and swelled into widespread demonstrations calling for the end of clerical rule in the Islamic Republic, culminating in mass violence late last week. According to opposition groups and an Iranian official, more than 2,000 people were killed in the worst domestic unrest since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Metrics show a slight rise in internet connectivity in #Iran this morning” after 200 hours of shutdown, the internet monitoring group NetBlocks posted on X. Connectivity remained at about 2% of ordinary levels, it said.

A few Iranians overseas said on social media they had been able to message users living in Iran early on Saturday.

US President Donald Trump, who had threatened “very strong action” if Iran executed protesters, said Tehran’s leaders had called off mass hangings.

“I greatly respect the fact that all scheduled hangings, which were to take place yesterday [more than 800 of them], have been cancelled by the leadership of Iran. Thank you!” he posted on social media.

Iran had not announced plans for such executions or said it had cancelled them.

Indian students and pilgrims returning from Iran said they were largely confined to their accommodation while in the country, unable to communicate with their families back home.

“We only heard stories of violent protests, and one man jumped in front of our car holding a burning baton, shouting something in the local language, with anger visible in his eyes,” said Z Syeda, a third-year medical student at a university in Tehran.

India’s external affairs ministry said on Friday that commercial flights were available and New Delhi would take steps to secure the safety and welfare of Indian nationals.

Reuters