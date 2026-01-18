Eastern Cape MPLs to conduct oversight visits to schools this week

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some of the schools to be visited include Voorpos Primary School in Buffalo City Metro, Khanyisa Special School in Cala and Barkley East Primary School in the Joe Gqabi district.

Members of the Bhisho legislature will conduct oversight visits to various schools across the province from Monday.

This is part of the intensive school visit programme that will be facilitated by the committee of the whole house.

Education portfolio committee chair and ANC MPL Monde Sondaba will lead the delegation for the visits which are scheduled to conclude on Friday.

“The programme aims to assess the state of schools’ readiness for the academic year and progress made in the implementation of house resolutions for improved performance in schools,” provincial legislature spokesperson Bulelwa Ganyaza said.

Legislature speaker Helen Sauls-August and various MPLs are expected to engage with stakeholders in identified schools across all districts.

This will include school governing bodies, teachers unions, councillors and senior government officials from the department of education as part of the programme.

“Key to these will be issues related to the delivery of teacher and learner support material to schools, personnel, school nutrition programme, scholar transport and school infrastructure development programme,” Ganyaza said.

Some of the schools to be visited include Voorpos Primary School in Buffalo City Metro, Khanyisa Special School in Cala and Barkley East Primary School in the Joe Gqabi district.

The oversight comes after the three-day strategic session by all committees of the provincial legislature, held at East London’s ICC, that ended on Friday.

This took place as as the country marks the 30th anniversary since the adoption of the South African constitution and 70th anniversary of the historic women’s march against pass laws.

Relief and resolution

On Wednesday, legislature deputy speaker Vuyo Jali told MPLs that oversight programmes should bring relief and resolution to people’s lived experiences in the province.

“Our oversight as a mechanism must reassert public confidence in democratic institutions — the relevancy of the legislature in the daily lives of people.

“We should remain steadfast and committed to make the legislature effective and taking it closer to the people by responding to the needs of the people.

“This year requires innovation to conclude the business of the legislature, by prioritising what is indeed required, where members would be required and the commitment to use reports from the Institutions Supporting Constitutional Democracy( ISCD’s) to enhance oversight,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial legislature chief whip Loyiso Magqashela said the planning session was not merely a procedural requirement but a strategic platform to strengthen the effectiveness, relevance and credibility of the legislature.

“As the office of the chief whip, we reaffirm our full support for this process and our commitment to ensure discipline, co-ordination, and collective responsibility in the execution of committee programmes,” Magqashela said.

Daily Dispatch