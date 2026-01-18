Lusikisiki massacre trial set to resume

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Convicted murderer Mzukisi Ndamase is alleged to have masterminded the Lusikisiki massacre while in prison. File photo

The Lusikisiki massacre trial is set to resume on Monday in the Mthatha high court sitting in the local court, with Mzukisi Ndamase, the alleged mastermind behind the September 2024 mass killing, continuing his cross-examination.

Six accused — Ndamase, 46; Aphiwe “AP” Ndende, 25; Siphosoxolo Myekethe, 45; Bonga “Rico” Hintsa, 31; Songezo “Mashiya” Vuma, 21; and Mawethu Nomdlembu, 36 — face a total of 29 charges, including 19 counts of murder.

All six have pleaded not guilty.

As the first session of the trial came to an end on September 18, 2025, judge Richard Brooks postponed the matter to January 19.

It is now set to run for more than two months.

The state has completed leading evidence from 26 of the 84 witnesses, linking the group to the mass murder.

Ndamase, a murder convict serving a life sentence, is accused of orchestrating the killing of the 18 people while behind bars at Wellington Prison in Mthatha.

Seventeen people — 15 women, a 13-year-old boy, and a man — were shot dead when gunmen attacked neighbouring homesteads of sisters Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu and Mary Sinqina at Ngobozana, Nyathi village in the Ngobozana administrative area, Lusikisiki, in the early hours of September 28 2024.

Two days later a critically wounded man died in Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, bringing the death toll to 18.

The group, mostly family and Roman Catholic Church congregants, had gathered to prepare for a traditional umembulo or ukukhululwa kwezila ritual.

The ceremony marked the end of mourning for another Sinqina sister, Nomnikelo “Makhosi” Sinqina, 61, and her pregnant niece Zinzi Sinqina-Jawuse, 31.

The two were shot dead in August 2023 at Nomnikelo’s home in the same street as that of the homesteads of the two other sisters. Zinzi was Mary’s daughter.

Ndamase, who had been in prison since 2007 serving a life sentence for a murder and robbery, is accused of being the mastermind who orchestrated the massacre while behind bars.

The accused face charges, including 18 counts of murder related to the shooting, conspiracy to commit murder, kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, and illegal possession of weapons and ammunition.

An additional murder charge relates to the killing of an ANC Alfred Nzo regional leader, Mncedi Gijana, who was killed at his home in KwaBhaca on August 19 2024.

Two other men, Lwando Anthony Abi and Zenande Paya, who have turned state witnesses, had charges against them withdrawn.

Ndamase, the only one of the accused who chose to represent himself, was about to be released on parole when he was arrested in his prison cell for the massacre.

The prosecution alleges the killings were premeditated.

Abi’s testimony is crucial, as it implicates Ndamase and potentially other individuals involved in the massacre.

Abi told the court in his testimony that Ndamase had earlier also ordered the killing of several other people, including senior Ingquza Hill municipal councillor Fundisile Ranai, 49, and his 18-year-old son, Siyolise, who were shot dead at their home in Lusikisiki’s Joe Slovo Park on September 16 2022.

Ranai was the Ingquza Hill ward 15 councillor and an OR Tambo district municipality water and sanitation portfolio committee member.

Abi told the court Ndamase also allegedly ordered the killing of a Dutywa-based police officer, Detective Sgt Siviwe Mamba, who died in a hail of bullets outside his Colosa village home when unknown gunmen opened fire on March 4 2023.

He alleged Ndamase further ordered the killing of a Lusikisiki traditional leader, a pregnant woman, a traditional healer (sangoma) and a Matatiele taxi boss.

The prosecution alleges Ndamase was the mastermind behind these killings.

Witnesses, including a national police crime scene expert and family members of the victims, provided emotional testimony about the attack.

According to NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali, it is expected that lawyers for the other five accused will cross-examine the state’s section 204 witnesses, Abi and Paya.

The victims are: Mary Sinqina, 63; her son Thobile Sinqina, 37; Mary’s sister Nancy Sinqina-Mhatu, 59; her daughters Samantha Sinqina, 26, Anita Dimpo Mhatu, 30, and Athini Talent Mhatu, 25; grandson Thabiso Smomoza Mhatu, 13; aunt Mathembisile Sinqina-Mayekiso, 64; Mandisa Dlokweni, 37; sisters Nonkanyiso Dukuza, 21, Nombuliso Dukuza, 34, and Nobelungu France, 46; Ruth King, 21; Lungiswa Gawulekapa, 51; Thandeka Mhlawulivela, 46; Tamara Vimba, 40; Sigobodo Gxobela, 59; and Nomazwi Ndleleni, 59.

Daily Dispatch