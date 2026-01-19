BCM against the ropes in boxing sponsorship bust-up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Urgent efforts by the city to interdict the sheriff’s actions and secure the return of the attached vehicles have failed. Picture: 123rf.com

The Buffalo City Metro’s failure to honour a sponsorship agreement with a prominent Eastern Cape boxing promoter has come back to haunt the city — almost 20 municipal vehicles have been attached and may now be auctioned off.

The vehicles were attached last week after what has been described as the metro’s failure to meet its obligations under a verbal sponsorship agreement, reached in 2023 and worth R2.2m, with Bunirox (Pty) Ltd, trading as Xaba Holdings.

Award-winning Xaba Boxing Promotions, owned by businessman and former ANC Youth League Eastern Cape chair Ayanda Matiti, is a subsidiary of Xaba Holdings.

After obtaining a court order in November for settlement of the R2.2m, and frustrated by the city’s failure to comply, Matiti instructed the sheriff of the court last week to attach municipal assets.

Between Thursday and Friday, 19 city vehicles — including bakkies, sedans and minibuses — were confiscated at municipal premises in Braelyn and at the Trust Centre in the East London CBD.

Urgent efforts by the city to interdict the sheriff’s actions and secure the return of the attached vehicles were unsuccessful.

On Friday, the East London high court declined to hear the metro’s application on an urgent basis, ruling that there was nothing urgent about the rescission application.

City spokesperson Bongani Fuzile confirmed on Sunday that several municipal vehicles had been attached after a default judgment was handed down against the metro.

He said the city had filed an application for a stay of the writ.

“Furthermore, the metro is in the process of launching a rescission application, as we have identified serious flaws in how the default judgment was obtained.

“Unfortunately, as the matter is currently under litigation, we are not at liberty to disclose further details at this stage,” Fuzile said.

Matiti’s attorney, Akhona Mafani, confirmed on Friday that the company had attached the 19 municipal vehicles after obtaining a writ of execution, because the city had failed to comply with a court order instructing it to pay his client’s company.

Mafani also confirmed that the city had approached the same court earlier on Friday with an urgent application to stay the writ.

“The metro had attempted to rescind the writ of execution on an urgent basis, but failed to get the certificate of urgency.

“[The] court deemed that their application was not urgent enough and that it could be heard at a later stage.

“They had two applications, one to rescind the order received last year and another where they wanted to interdict the ongoing attachments,” Mafani said.

He declined to discuss the merits of the case, saying the matter was “still sub judice as the city is now appealing”.

According to court papers, “on July 18 2023, the defendant, through the honourable executive mayor, Princess Faku, initiated talks of a sponsorship agreement between the parties.

“This was initiated through a WhatsApp call where the defendant was further represented” by a senior municipal administrator and a member of the mayoral committee, “in which call the mayor instructed [the two officials] to arrange and finalise a meeting with the plaintiff and report back to the mayor’s office on developments.

“On August 22 2023, the plaintiff and defendant concluded an oral agreement in terms of which the defendant undertook to sponsor the [boxing] event.

“The oral agreement was also preceded by numerous other meetings between the plaintiff, represented by Matiti, and various senior officials of the defendant, acting on instructions of their political heads,” the papers state.

One of the key terms of the oral agreement was that Matiti, who had initially planned to host a Heritage Month boxing tournament in Mpumalanga, would move it back to East London.

In return, he was required to ensure that the event was broadcast on television, while the metro would receive “prime branding visibility and marketing”.

The metro undertook to make payment “no later than two weeks prior to the event”.

The papers further reveal that Matiti was requested to submit an invoice for R1.7m on September 21 2023, which was meant to be paid before the event, but was not.

“The plaintiff performed its contractual obligation relating to branding and marketing of the event.

“But contrary to the terms of the oral agreement, the defendant failed and/or omitted to pay the plaintiff the amount promised and/or committed as a sponsorship, despite the lapse of a period within which payment ought to have been done.

“The defendant’s conduct constitutes breach of the sponsorship agreement,” according to Matiti’s particulars of claim.

DA councillor Sue Bentley said the attachment of municipal vehicles had “plunged the city into a service delivery crisis”.

“A well-managed fleet is the backbone of service delivery,” Bentley said.

She warned that some of the removed vehicles were probably assigned to essential services such as waste management, water, electricity and sewerage.

A well-managed fleet is the backbone of service delivery, — Sue Bentley, DA councillor

“The ANC’s skewed priorities have diverted hundreds of millions of rand away from essential service delivery and paying suppliers, towards vanity projects.

“The removal of these operational vehicles clearly indicates the metro’s inability to manage its finances in a way that enables it to deliver mandated local government services,” she said.

EFF councillor Mziyanda Hlekiso said it was wrong for the city to commit to assisting Matiti’s company, only to renege on the agreement.

He said the attachment of the vehicles would negatively affect service delivery.

Hlekiso called for consequence management to be implemented against those responsible for failing to honour the deal and for defying the court order instructing the city to pay up.

The matter has sparked widespread concern among residents and municipal workers.